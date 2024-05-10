Japan Energy Summit and Exhibition Hosts and Sponsors Demonstrate the Importance of Accelerating Decarbonisation

TOKYO, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world grapples with the urgent need to transition to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions, international energy giants like JERA, Tokyo Gas, Kraken, ExxonMobil and more are stepping up to the challenge. They are spearheading efforts to overcome these global challenges through strategic collaborations and innovative projects that will be on the agenda at the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition from 3-5 June 2024 at Tokyo Big Sight.

Highlighting their commitment, JERA, Japan's largest power generation company, will return as the Co-Host of the event. Yuichi Shimada, Executive Officer, Head of Public Relations Group at JERA said regarding their participation: "As the largest power producer in Japan and a top-tier energy company worldwide, JERA is committed to developing cutting-edge solutions for a new era. We are proud to take the lead in developing a low-carbon fuel supply chain and to present the world's first fuel substitution demonstration project. By participating in the Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition, we are happy to showcase our advancements and look forward to fostering more collaborations with industry partners toward a decarbonised future."

Another participant of the leading international energy event is Co-Host Tokyo Gas, who is a pioneer in LNG introduction to Japan and now provides energy solutions globally. "To realise a net-zero world, innovation to decarbonise gas and electricity is essential. We are developing methanation technologies, which recycles CO2, alongside the expansion of renewable power sources, and are making moves to replace city gas with 'e-methane.'" Yumiko Yao, Executive Officer, Senior General Manager of LNG Business Dept, Tokyo Gas said.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organiser of the event, said: "The Japan Energy Summit & Exhibition serves as a platform for change, demonstrating the power of collaboration and innovation in the energy sector". He added: "This event facilitates connections which set the scene for the ground-breaking partnerships that lead to actionable solutions for a sustainable future. Our co-hosts and sponsors all play an important role in leading decarbonisation efforts to achieve a better future for all."

Event sponsors include JERA, Tokyo Gas, Kraken, ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies, Cheniere, Rystad Energy, RWE, Engie and Vortexa who will join 100 other companies to showcase their collaborative contributions to propelling the energy transition.

