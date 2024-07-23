Japan Laser Becomes New Distributor for OptoFidelity in Japan

The cooperation enables OptoFidelity to locally serve the growing Japanese Augmented Reality (AR) market with its testing systems for waveguide R&D and manufacturing

TAMPERE, Finland, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that Japan Laser has been appointed as the new distributor for OptoFidelity's AR products and services in Japan. "OptoFidelity considers the Japanese market a key player in waveguide manufacturing and global AR supply chain," commented Pekka Laiho, Chief Business Officer at OptoFidelity. "Japan Laser has a rich history of introducing the latest optical technologies to the market by fostering mutually beneficial industry and customer relationships. Drawing from this extensive experience, they are well-equipped to showcase OptoFidelity's advanced test systems for the manufacturing of AR waveguides."

Since its establishment in 1968, Japan Laser has been a trusted provider of laser and electro-optics products. Over the years, the company has cultivated strong partnerships and served a wide range of customers, from academia to various industrial sectors. As Japan's oldest and most experienced trading firm specializing in lasers and electro-optics, Japan Laser's expertise and commitment to quality make it an ideal partner for OptoFidelity.

"We are excited to announce our new partnership with OptoFidelity. Together, we aim to set the optical metrology standards for Augmented Reality in Japan. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to contribute to expanding the AR technologies to the masses," said Tatsuya Uzuka, President at Japan Laser.

"We will work closely with OptoFidelity's team, following up on opportunities to become fully familiar with their technology, strategy, and philosophy. Our goal is to build a strong partnership within this year," added Mr. Uzuka.

Japan Laser will focus on reselling all of OptoFidelity's AR/VR products and services. Its engineering team, which currently services traditional laser and optical technology systems, will be involved in supporting customers with the operation and maintenance of OptoFidelity's products. This collaboration is expected to raise OptoFidelity's presence in Japan and penetrate deeper into the Japanese AR/VR market.

For more information, please contact Japan Laser at [[email protected]].

About Japan Laser

Japan Laser has been providing state-of-the-art optical technology products and solutions since 1968, serving a wide range of customers from academia to industry. With a global network of manufacturers, Japan Laser continues to lead the market in lasers and electro-optics in Japan.

For more information, visit: https://www.japanlaser.co.jp

About OptoFidelity

OptoFidelity provides advanced testing systems that help smart device manufacturers bring innovative products faster to the market.

Our optical metrology products and solutions are renowned for their precision, repeatability, and traceability. They minimize the risks and offer our customers a clear view of their product development and manufacturing quality.

OptoFidelity is defining the standards for assessing the quality of AR/VR/MR waveguides and devices, setting a new benchmark for image excellence, and paving the way for XR technologies to become a part of our everyday lives.

OptoFidelity is trusted by technology leaders, including Google, Samsung, MagicLeap, Lenovo, poLight, and XReal.

For further information, visit OptoFidelty online.

