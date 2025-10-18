Japan Officially Opens Its Market to Colombian Chicken

Colombia achieves its first export of chicken meat to Japan, marking a historic milestone in the opening of Asian markets for the country's agribusiness sector.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to the joint efforts of ProColombia and the private sector, Colombia has completed its first export of chicken meat to Japan—one of the world's most demanding markets in terms of sanitary and quality standards. This achievement represents a decisive step in diversifying Colombia's export portfolio toward Asia and positions the Colombian poultry industry as a reliable supplier on the global stage.

Courtesy of ProColombia.

This milestone is the result of years of technical, sanitary, and diplomatic collaboration, culminating in the first shipment of 12 tons of poultry meat by Cargill Food Latin America (Pollos El Bucanero S.A.)

According to Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, "this success is strengthened by the bonds of trust and cooperation built during Expo Osaka 2025, where Colombia reinforced its presence and reaffirmed to Japan its commitment to offering a modern, safe, and competitive agribusiness industry."

The process to gain Japan's sanitary approval for Colombian chicken began ten years ago, when Japan issued the phytosanitary protocol allowing the product's potential entry into its market. On July 28, 2023, Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) lifted initial restrictions, and on March 13, 2025, the country officially removed all remaining barriers to imports.

To achieve this breakthrough, ProColombia's office in Tokyo coordinated closely with the Embassy of Colombia in Japan, Colombian sanitary authorities, and the National Federation of Poultry Farmers of Colombia (Fenavi), along with MAFF and Japan's Animal Quarantine Service. The agency also facilitated opportunities with Colombian companies such as Cargill and Pollos El Dorado since 2020, and supported Fenavi's participation in Foodex Japan 2024, under the national brand "Colombia, the Country of Beauty."

Colombian Poultry Sector Advances in Egg Exports

In addition to chicken meat, ProColombia has been supporting the internationalization of table eggs and processed products, fostering business connections and market intelligence tools that have already enabled the export of over 170 containers.

This progress is part of Colombia's national strategy to diversify markets and enhance the sophistication of its agribusiness supply, with Japan identified as a priority destination for strengthening Colombia's reputation for quality, sustainability, and reliability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2799652/PROCOLOMBIA.jpg

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA