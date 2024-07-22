Japan Takes Gold in Most Searches for Paris - Agoda

SINGAPORE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has noted 43% more searches for stays in Paris in late July and early August, as the world's premier 'city of love' becomes the 'city of sports'. An analysis of Agoda's accommodation search data shows that in Asia, Japan is the market where most searches for Paris originated from.

Top Paris Accommodation Searches from Asia - Agoda 1 Japan 2 South Korea 3 Hong Kong SAR 4 China (Mainland) 5 India

Following Japan, the Asian markets that saw the most searches for Paris were South Korea, Hong Kong, Mainland China, and India respectively.

Paris is set to host the world's biggest sporting event later this month, and that seems to have sparked interest from travelers across Asia. The increase in accommodation searches on Agoda's platform highlights the enthusiasm and anticipation for the events, with many eager to experience the global spectacle firsthand.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda shared, "The upcoming events in Paris are generating traveler excitement, and we were not surprised seeing this increase in interest from Asian markets. Agoda is committed to helping travelers find the best accommodations, flights, and activities to make their trip to Paris unforgettable."

Agoda's data reveals that Paris is a highly sought-after destination from Asia, reflecting the city's allure and perpetual popularity. The increase in searches underscores the importance of the event and the city's readiness to not only welcome the global sporting community, but also many international fans and visitors.

In addition to over 4.5 million holiday properties, the Agoda platform also offers more than 130,000 flight routes and over 300,000 activities, which can all be combined in the same booking. Ideal for booking a hassle-free vacation.

ABOUT THE DATA: The ranking is based on Agoda searches from Asia, made on Agoda between 1-14 July, for holiday accommodations in Paris between 26 July and 11 August.

