Japanese SaaS Start-up Leader Josys Expands into Indonesia with Key Partnerships: IDstar and IFT Group

SINGAPORE and JAKARTA, Indonesia, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Josys, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and Device Management Platform that helps companies reduce IT operation costs and enhance security systems, today announced its entry into the Indonesian market through strategic partnerships with local IT leaders IDstar and IFT Group.

Josys, backed by a recent $93 million Series B funding round led by Global Brain and Globis Capital Partners, is poised to offer streamlined IT outsourcing services for device lifecycle management in the APAC region. This expansion accelerates global employee onboarding, reducing the process from weeks to days.

Gary Saw, Vice President, APAC, Josys: "The partnership of Josys International and IDStar is a beacon of innovation and cost-effectiveness in SaaS and Shadow IT management. With IDStar's unique strengths complementing Josys' leading SaaS Management Platform, we're crafting a transformative service offering that guides enterprises through complexity with unprecedented efficiency."

The strategic partnerships with both Indonesian companies mark a significant milestone in Josys' international expansion. By joining forces with these industry leaders, the company is set to amplify its managed service provider network, facilitating broader coverage and accelerated service delivery.

Ferdinand Prasetyo, CEO, IDStar highlighted the collaboration's potential to globalise expertise and technologies. "Our partnership with Josys opens new horizons, leveraging technology to transcend borders and contribute to the global tech landscape." In commitment to nurturing local talents, Prasetyo added, "Through this partnership, we aim to develop exceptional professionals and create a globally competitive workforce." IDstar plans to establish offshore development centers across Indonesia, fostering innovation and providing world-class training.

Arifa Tan, Founder and Group CEO, IFT Group, expressed excitement about leveraging Josys' solutions to build a digital society, stating, "Our collaboration aims to make digital technology accessible to everyone, contributing to the foundation of a global digital society." This collaboration between Josys and IFT Group reflects a joint commitment to shaping the future of technology, talent, and innovation in Indonesia, unlocking unprecedented opportunities for Indonesians and strengthening the nation's tech ecosystem.

