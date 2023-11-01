Japan's First Luxury Beer, ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, is now Available in Taiwan and Served at more than 15 of Taiwan's 44 Michelin Starred Restaurants.

TOKYO, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, Japan's First Luxury Beer, has officially launched in Taiwan. This second international launch marks an exciting milestone for the brand following its launch in Singapore in 2022. ROCOCO is now available at more than 15 of the 44 restaurants in Taiwan that were awarded Michelin stars in the 2023 Michelin Guide. ROCOCO is proud to share that it has already been receiving positive feedback from customers in Taiwan.

From left to right: Chef Ryogo Tahara of Logy in Taiwan, Chef Paul Lee of Impromptu by Paul Lee in Taiwan, and Chef Yuji Nomura of Sushi Nomura in Taiwan. (PRNewsfoto/Maison Rococo Corporation) ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, Japan's First Luxury Beer (PRNewsfoto/Maison Rococo Corporation) ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, Brewed using the naturally purified underground waters of Mount Fuji (PRNewsfoto/Maison Rococo Corporation)

Since its original launch in Japan in 2018, ROCOCO has consistently received enthusiastic support from leading chefs and sommeliers. Within a year of its launch, ROCOCO was served at over 100 Michelin starred restaurants in Japan. The ROCOCO recipe was designed to complement, rather than overpower, the subtle flavors of fine cuisine. Chefs and sommeliers describe ROCOCO as a one-of-a-kind beer that possesses a non-bitter and delicate taste. Its silky, luxurious texture, fruity aroma and sharp finish have also made ROCOCO popular among people who don't typically drink beer.

Yohay Wakabayashi, CEO of Maison ROCOCO, shared his excitement about the Taiwan launch: "Since our launch in 2018 it has been my dream to share our Japanese luxury beer concept around the world. I am very proud to know that ROCOCO has met the standards of leading chefs and sommeliers, as well as fine dining lovers in Taiwan and Singapore. I will work hard to make it easier for more and more people to enjoy ROCOCO alongside the world's finest cuisine."

Introducing 3 Restaurants that Serve ROCOCO in Taiwan

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE would like to introduce 3 of the 15 of Michelin-starred restaurants with which they partner in Taiwan.

Maison ROCOCO has appointed William of Welldone T&L Co., Ltd to manage all of our operations and logistics in Taiwan. As such, please reach out to Welldone T&L Co., Ltd with any questions about ordering or logistics.

Contact for Welldone T&L Co.

[email protected]

Impromptu by Paul Lee http://www.impromptu.com.tw/

Awarded 1 Michelin star in the 2023 Taiwan Michelin Guide

Chef Paul Lee Comments

"I like how ROCOCO incorporated the feedback of leading chefs in Japan to develop their recipe. The result is a beer without any of the bitterness that can interfere with the taste of food. As a chef, I find this absolutely wonderful! "

logy https://logy.tw/

Awarded 2 Michelin stars in the 2023 Taiwan Michelin Guide

Ranked 24th in The World's 50 Best Restaurants List in 2021

Chef Ryogo Tahara Comments

"It is a pleasure for me to introduce Taiwan to ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE, which is famous in Japan for having made a connection between beer and fine dining. The gentle flavor of ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE pairs beautifully with the flavors I explore in my cuisine, without overpowering them."

Sushi Nomura https://guide.michelin.com/jp/en/taipei-region/taipei/restaurant/sushi-nomura

Awarded 1 Michelin star in the 2023 Taiwan Michelin Guide

Chef Yuji Nomura Comments

"ROCOCO captivates fine dining lovers with its champagne like qualities such as having a delicate, creamy texture and a fruity aroma. Its unique, bitterness-free taste sets it apart from traditional beers. The subtle flavors of sushi find harmony with ROCOCO's elegant taste, which creates a delightful pairing"

ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE's 5 primary characteristics

URL: https://www.rococotokyo.com/

Instagram: @rococotokyo https://www.instagram.com/rococotokyo/

ROCOCO has a gentle flavor profile that is allows it to pair naturally alongside fine cuisine without overpowering its delicate flavors. It has a luxurious delicate texture that is recognized by chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants and leading sommeliers. It is not bitter, which makes it popular among many individuals who generally prefer wines or champagnes. It is brewed using the naturally purified underground waters of Mount Fuji. It is also unpasteurized and unfiltered, and is therefore refrigerated from the time it is brewed to the time it is served. This allows customers around the world to enjoy its fresh taste. It possesses a beautiful color, fruity aroma, and a sharp finish. These characteristics are more fully appreciated when served in a white wine glass.

Contact for ROCOCO Tokyo WHITE:

info@maisonrococo.com

SOURCE Maison Rococo Corporation