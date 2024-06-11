"JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR to Begin from June 19 -- Best Platform for Purchasing and Importing Japanese Foods & Beverages

TOKYO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RX Japan Ltd., Japan's premier trade show organizer, invites professionals in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to the 8th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR. Taking place from June 19 to 21 at Tokyo Big Sight, the event provides a unique platform for international buyers to connect directly with a diverse array of Japanese F&B suppliers.

Spotlight on Themes and Trending Products

This coming edition of the "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR will spotlight several key themes and trending products that are drawing significant international interest.

Health and Wellness: A Growing Trend

Japanese foods known for their health benefits are gaining traction worldwide. At this year's show, products such as "matcha" (green tea powder), "natto" (fermented soybeans), and seaweed will be prominently featured. These superfoods are celebrated for their rich nutritional profiles and health benefits, including antioxidants, probiotics, and essential vitamins and minerals.

Sustainable and Organic Products

Sustainability is a key theme at the 8th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR. Exhibitors will showcase a variety of organic and eco-friendly products that meet the growing demand for sustainable food options. From organic soy sauce and pesticide-free vegetables to sustainably sourced seafood, attendees can explore a range of products that align with environmentally conscious values.

Regional Specialties: A Taste of Japan

The fair will also emphasize regional specialties, offering a taste of Japan's diverse culinary landscape. Visitors can expect to find unique products such as Hokkaido dairy products, Kobe beef, and Okinawan sea salt. These regional delicacies not only highlight the rich cultural heritage of Japan but also provide international buyers with distinctive products that stand out in the global market.

Overview of 8th "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR SUMMER

Dates: June 19-21, 2024

Venue: Tokyo Big Sight, Japan

Organizer: RX Japan Ltd.

Co-organizer: Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)

Supported by: Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan

