Japan's Panasonic Holdings Group: Work with Qingdao to create a new future for health care

QINGDAO, China, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 10, the fourth Qingdao Summit of Multinational Company Leaders officially opened. To this end, IFENG Qingdao exclusively interviewed Tetsuro Homma, Chairman of the Japan Chamber of Commerce in China and Global Vice President of Panasonic Holdings Group.

"This is my second time to attend the Qingdao Summit of Multinational Company Leaders." In Tetsuro Homma's view, compared with the third summit, the overall scale of this summit is larger, with more participants and more senior executives from companies in China.He also once again felt the open attitude of the Shandong Provincial Government and Qingdao Municipal Government.

Referring to Panasonic's connection with Qingdao, Tetsuro Homma said Qingdao is a very beautiful city and a port city with a high degree of openness to the outside world, which provides foreign companies, including Panasonic, with a superior business environment.

"In March this year, in order to thank the Qingdao Municipal Government for its concern and support for Panasonic over the years, we donated a batch of Panasonic rehabilitation equipment to the Rehabilitation University of Qingdao, which facilitates research and teaching and helps the school's teaching development." Tetsuro Homma said that he hopes to apply the decades of experience and solutions accumulated by Panasonic in the elderly fitness in Qingdao to the field of healthy ageing, and to make new efforts and contributions to the cause of ageing in Qingdao, Shandong and even China.

