Jardine Schindler Group completes the sale of Jardine Schindler Lifts Limited in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jardine Schindler Group announces that it has sold Jardine Schindler Lifts Ltd. in Taiwan to Otis Elevator Company (Taiwan) Limited, following a strategic review.

Jardine Schindler Group is a joint venture between Jardine Matheson and the Schindler Group, which covers markets across South East Asia. Jardine Schindler Group decided to sell the business in Taiwan to refocus its capital and resources.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to our customers for their trust and support over the years and thank our employees for their unwavering dedication. We are pleased that both our customers and employees will be taken care of by a well-established company with a larger presence in Taiwan", says Calynn Tan, CEO of Jardine Schindler Group.

SOURCE Jardine Schindler Group