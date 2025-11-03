Jasmine Food Launches Malaysia's First Korean-Style Rice - Jasmine Oppa Rice

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jasmine Food Corporation today proudly announced the launch of Jasmine Oppa Rice, marking a new milestone as Malaysia's first local brand to introduce Korean-style rice, specially crafted for authentic Korean dishes.

As K-pop and Korean culture continue to captivate Malaysians, from the music we listen to, the dramas we watch, and the food we love, Jasmine is bringing that passion to the dining table with a rice product that delivers the true taste and texture of Korea.

Jasmine Oppa Rice features a soft, fluffy, and slightly chewy texture that perfectly complements popular Korean favourites like bibimbap, kimchi fried rice, and kimbap. Locally packed, halal, and quality assured, it brings both authenticity and convenience to Malaysians who want to enjoy Korean meals at home.

"Malaysians have embraced the Korean wave in so many ways, and food is a big part of that connection," said Mr. Alan Kwong, Chief Operating Officer of Jasmine Food Corporation. "With Jasmine Oppa Rice, we're giving Malaysians a chance to enjoy the real Korean dining experience, even at the comfort of their own homes."

The launch event took place at TGV Cinemas, 1 Utama, attended by distinguished guests, business partners, media, and influencers. Guests were treated to a showcase of Korean-inspired dishes and a special screening of G-Dragon in Cinema: Übermensh to celebrate the debut of Jasmine Oppa Rice.

Jasmine Oppa Rice is now available at major supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide.

For more information, visit www.jasmine.com.my or follow @JasmineFoodMY on social media.

About Jasmine Food Corporation

Founded in 1960, Jasmine Food Corporation is Malaysia's leading rice brand, trusted by generations for its quality, innovation, and commitment to healthy living. From fragrant rice to specialty grains, Jasmine continues to deliver products that celebrate both tradition and modern lifestyle.

