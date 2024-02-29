Jason Palmer's Democratic Presidential Campaign Gains Momentum in American Samoa

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Democrat Jason Palmer, competing in the 2024 American Samoa Democratic presidential caucus, is experiencing a surge in momentum ahead of voting on March 5th. The caucus will be held at the Department of Youth and Women's Affairs (Tafuna), and this is the only place to vote.

Palmer has recently gained national prominence by qualifying for the presidential ballot in sixteen U.S. states and territories, as well as being covered by media outlets like POLITICO and the BBC, along with interviews in The US Sun, MarketWatch, and Tavis Smiley on KBLA Talk Radio. In groundbreaking news this week, Palmer became the first candidate to release a talking AI-powered version of himself.

At 52, Palmer stands out as one of the youngest Democratic candidates on the ballot, offering a fresh perspective based on his experience as an entrepreneur and businessman. His platform is based on people-first conscious capitalism, modernizing our federal government, and reigniting the faith of young people and independents who have lost confidence in America's institutions.

Salote Iopu Finauga Mamea, age 24, praised for Palmer's efforts. "Jason is giving American Samoa the attention it deserves! Appreciate his efforts and concerns towards our island in addressing issues such as climate change, infrastructure, government fundings, healthcare, and education. From humble beginnings to making a difference."

Earlier this week, Palmer became the first Democratic candidate to engage with the students and staff of Manulele Tausala Elementary School. The 7th and 8th grade classes asked questions about the issues important to them and shared their dreams for the future. Later this week, Palmer will participate in an event at MC Restaurant in Nu'uuli to meet voters and share about his platform and vision. The Palmer team will also host a park clean up in Lyon's Park in Tafuna.

About Jason Palmer:

Jason Palmer is a Democratic Presidential candidate, entrepreneur, turnaround leader, and impact investor with strong fluency in technology and education. Prior to his Presidential run, he served in executive and leadership positions at Microsoft, Kaplan Education, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and leading impact investor New Markets Venture Partners. Palmer earned his MBA from Harvard Business School. He is a proud resident of Baltimore, Maryland, and a devoted father. Learn more at https://palmerforpresident.us.

