Successful expansion of house brands in the ASEAN region; new distribution partnerships; and expansion to homeware.

BANGKOK, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle and fashion retailer Jaspal Group (Jaspal Public Company Limited) won the Apparel Retailer of the Year - Thailand category at the prestigious Retail Asia Awards 2024 for its achievements in the past year.

Offering both in-house and imported brands in Thailand and the ASEAN market, the concept of "Find Your Greatness" takes centre stage in Jaspal Group's approach to serving its customers across the region.

Jaspal Group Celebrates 77th Anniversary with Prestigious Win at Retail Asia Awards 2024

In the past year, Jaspal Group has expanded its businesses overseas, through its fully-owned subsidiary businesses in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Jaspal Group has been operating for 77 years and has used its competitive advantage as a leader in Thailand's fashion industry, its diverse brand portfolio, and the uniqueness of its house brands to bring success to new markets in the region.

Jaspal Group's flagship brands, such as Lyn, CC Double O, Jelly Bunny, Lyn Around, CPS Chaps, and Jaspal, have resonated strongly with international customers and the company has successfully secured prime locations and an expanding customer base in key shopping centre locations across the ASEAN region.

At the same time, Jaspal has achieved rapid expansion through the distribution partnerships of imported brands such as Fred Perry, Asics, Melissa, Diesel, Mango, Champion, and New Era. This has further diversified the company's brand portfolio, penetration into new customer segments, and increased the ability to cater to changing consumer behaviour and trends.

In 2023, the company opened Fred Perry stores in Cambodia and Vietnam and became the importer and distributor in Vietnam and Malaysia for both Finland's lifestyle brand Marimekko and Spanish footwear brand Camper.

Another contributor to its success is its expansion from fashion clothing to lifestyle business. It has opened its JASPAL Home & Lifestyle zone in its flagship store in Central World which has also become available in eight other stores in Thailand.

"Each new service or business is a challenge, but Jaspal Group is determined to move forward. As the customers are constantly changing, we will continue to evolve under the goal to help customers," Jaspal Group executive said.

SOURCE Jaspal Group