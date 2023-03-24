Jaycar's Creality Campaign: Save up on Ender-3 Series 3D Printers in Australia and New Zealand

SHENZHEN, China, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, joins hands with Jaycar Electronics, the largest distributor of Creality in Australia, to offer favorable prices on its best-seller, Ender-3 V2 Neo, among other Creality products, in both Australia and New Zealand.

The Creality Ender-3 V2 Neo is a 3D printer that is known for its high print quality. Featuring a full-metal integrated structure, it is equipped with the CR-touch to level the build platform automatically and precisely, ensuring a perfect first layer. The full-metal Bowden extruder produces strong extrusion force to print various materials such as PLA, ABS, and more.

It also features easy assembly and affordable price. With some parts pre-installed, the process to assemble Ender-3 V2 Neo is streamlined into three steps. It comes packed with a PC spring steel sheet that models can be easily adhered to. When the printing is done, it's very convenient to remove it.

There are more details for the Ender-3 V2 Neo, such as silent mainboard, filament runout sensor, power loss recovery and more. All of these will ensure customer a better printing experience.

Overall, Ender-3 V2 Neo is a great option for hobbyists and beginners looking for a reliable and affordable 3D printer.

And there are more selected 3D printers from the Ender family now on the shelf providing to users with different features.

Ender-3 S1 Pro, a high-performance 3D printer, features 300°C high-temp printing. With the "sprite" dual-gear direct extruder, it extrudes strong force of 80N, ensuring smooth feeding especially when printing with TPU. And it is compatible with multiple other filaments, such as PLA, ABS, PVA, Wood, PETG, and PA, providing more possibilities for creation.

Ender-5 S1 is famous for its high printing speed. It features 2000mm/s² acceleration and up to 250mm/s printing speed that is five times than other printers, slashing the printing time and raise efficiency.

Ender-3 S1 Plus bumps up its build volume to 300x300x300 mm³. It means that people can print big models with less post-processing or to batch-print more parts in one go.

And another product is Ender-3 Neo. Featuring easy assembly and friendly price, it's really a great entry-level printer for those new to 3D printing.

About Creality

Founded in Shenzhen, Creality is a global pioneer in the 3D printing industry that focuses on the research, design and production of consumer and professional-grade 3D printers and 3D printing accessories. With user-centric philosophy, Creality has expanded its footprints across more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, introducing 3D printing concepts to homes, schools, workshops, factories and academic institutions, and driving digitalization in manufacturing, education, healthcare, architecture and beyond.

