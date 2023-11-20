JBS resumes operation of Friboi unit in Mato Grosso

Company reopens plant in Diamantino, Brazil, which will be the largest beef processing unit in Latin America, with 3,000 employees

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JBS, one of the largest food companies in the world, announces this Monday (20) the resumption of activities at the Friboi unit in the city of Diamantino, in Mato Grosso, after the fire that occurred in June this year. With an installed processing capacity of 3,600 heads per day, the factory will be the largest beef factory in Latin America, with 3,000 employees divided into two shifts.

Diamantino Unit supplies beef products to the most demanding markets served by Friboi

The plant operates with an initial processing capacity of 600 heads of cattle per day, reaching 1,800 in the coming weeks. At this moment, Diamantino will have support in complementary activities from two Friboi units: the Barra do Garças (MT) and Campo Grande (MS) plants. The initial stage foresees an investment of R$300 million in the factory. "This investment reinforces our commitment to the development of the regions in which we operate. In the State of Mato Grosso alone, we already employ more than 9,500 people", says Gilberto Xandó, CEO of JBS Brasil.

In addition to state-of-the-art equipment, the unit resumes its operation with the structure to increase the volume of cattle processing by 2.4 times in relation to the previous capacity. Furthermore, it is prepared to meet the main criteria of international markets, including halal processing. "The Diamantino factory is equipped with the most modern automation and the highest technology in beef processing and freezing, with a focus on value-added products and portioned products", says Renato Costa, president of Friboi.

New structures

With the completion of the plant expansion works in 2024, Friboi's Diamantino unit will have unprecedented structures, such as a new freezing tunnel, an expanded park for packaging vacuum products and an exclusive area for future line installations specific for the production of portioned beef cuts.

The facilities have the long-term objective of contributing to Friboi's plans to increase the supply of value-added products from the unit. According to Renato Costa, the Diamantino unit plays a fundamental role in the Company's growth strategy, as it supplies products to the main markets served by the company, including the most demanding lines in Friboi's portfolio.

About JBS

JBS is one of the largest food companies in the world. With a platform diversified by types of products (poultry, pork, cattle and sheep, in addition to plant-based), the Company has more than 270 thousand employees, in production units and offices on all continents, in countries such as Brazil, USA, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, China, among others. In Brazil, JBS is one of the largest employers in the country, with 152 thousand employees. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, Just Bare, among many others, which reach consumers' tables every day in 190 countries. The company invests in related businesses, such as leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wraps, solid waste management solutions, recycling and transport, with a focus on the circular economy. JBS conducts its operations prioritizing high quality and food safety and adopts the best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain, with the purpose of feeding people around the world in an increasingly sustainable way.

