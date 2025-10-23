JCET Posts Record Q3 Revenue, Profit Before Tax Up 29.3% Year-on-Year

SHANGHAI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET Group (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) back-end manufacturing and technology services, released its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. JCET reported record Q3 revenue of RMB 10.06 billion, up 8.6% quarter-on-quarter, marking the highest third-quarter revenue in the company's history. Net profit attributable to shareholders reached RMB 480 million, an increase of 80.6% from the previous quarter, while profit before tax (PBT) was up 29.3% year-on-year to RMB 610 million.

For the first nine months of 2025, JCET generated RMB 28.67 billion in revenue, up 14.8% year-on-year, setting a new record for the same period. Net profit attributable to shareholders totaled RMB 950 million.

In 2025, JCET accelerated efforts to upgrade advanced packaging capabilities and expand production capacity, while driving application-focused innovation and strengthening both global and local customer engagement. As a result, capacity utilization rose steadily from Q1 to Q3, reaching near-full levels across key product lines, including wafer-level packaging, power device packaging, and power management chip packaging.

Several business segments delivered strong year-on-year revenue growth in Q3 YTD 2025. Revenue from computing electronics, industrial and medical electronics, and automotive electronics rose by 69.5%, 40.7% and 31.3%, respectively. JCET's transformation continues to be driven by investment in high value-added areas, new product ramp-ups, and the expansion of mass production. With demand rebounding and utilization rates rising, the company plans to further optimize its product mix, prioritize capacity for high-margin products, and enhance overall profitability.

In the first three quarters of 2025, JCET significantly increased its R&D investment, with expenses rising 24.7% year-on-year to RMB 1.54 billion. The company achieved breakthrough progress in several critical technology areas, including co-packaged optics (CPO), glass substrates, large-format fcBGA packaging, and high-density system-in-package (SiP) solutions. In parallel, JCET continues to attract top global talent and strengthen its R&D capabilities, further solidifying the foundation for long-term innovation and sustainable growth.

For more information, please refer to the JCET Q3 2025 Report.

About JCET Group

JCET Group is a global leader in integrated circuit back-end manufacturing and technology services. We provide comprehensive turnkey solutions, including semiconductor package integration design, wafer probing, bumping, assembly, final testing, and global drop shipments.

Utilizing advanced wafer-level packaging, 2.5D/3D packaging, System-in-Package solutions, and reliable flip chip and wire bonding technologies, we support a wide range of applications, including automotive, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, storage, communication, smart devices, industrial and medical sectors, and power and energy. With cutting-edge R&D centers in China and Korea, and manufacturing facilities across China, Korea, and Singapore, we deliver efficient supply chain solutions and maintain close collaboration with our global customers.

