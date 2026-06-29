JCL Credit Leasing Strengthens Digital Innovation with AI Rudder's AI Voice Agents, Advancing Malaysia's Consumer Finance Industry

Following a successful pilot phase, the commercial rollout introduces real-time AI Voice Agents for customer verification and debt collection across JCL's extensive dealer network, supported by channel partner JurisTech.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JCL Credit Leasing Sdn Bhd (JCL), a regulated consumer finance company in Malaysia, and AI Rudder, a conversational AI provider for the financial services industry, today announced a commercial agreement to deploy AI Voice Agents across JCL's consumer finance operations in Malaysia.

JCL Credit Leasing Penang Branch, Property of JCL Roshan Gill, Country Manager AI Rudder Malaysia Yutaka Tanimoto, Director of JCL Credit Leasing Sdn. Bhd.

The partnership deploys AI Rudder's AI Voice Agent across two critical operational use cases: customer verification during the financing origination process and proactive debt collection. Powered by Voyager, AI Rudder's proprietary large language model (LLM) specifically designed for the financial services industry, the solution is capable of handling complex, unstructured data and performing real-time reasoning with high accuracy and contextual understanding. By combining advanced conversational AI with industry-specific intelligence, the AI Voice Agent brings a new level of automation, efficiency, and operational scalability to JCL's consumer finance operations.

The commercial rollout follows a highly successful pilot phase in which AI Rudder's technology delivered proven, measurable results in managing customer interactions at scale, giving JCL the confidence to commit to a full commercial deployment.

As a growing consumer finance company offering personal financing and product financing through an extensive network of motorbike and electronics dealers, JCL processes a high volume of financing applications that require fast, accurate customer verification before approval. To address this, JCL deployed AI Rudder's AI Voice Agents, powered by large language model (LLM) technology, which can understand nuanced conversational context, handle unstructured inputs from dealer-referred applicants, and execute real-time decisioning, significantly reducing verification turnaround times without compromising accuracy.

"We are thrilled to partner with JCL to bring production-ready, advanced AI to the Malaysian consumer finance market," said Roshan Gill, Country Manager for Malaysia at AI Rudder. "In the coming decade, every financial institution will have an AI workforce operating alongside its human workforce. The leaders of tomorrow will be those that successfully blend human judgment with AI-driven execution. This deployment represents another step toward that future, where intelligent agents become a natural extension of how financial services are delivered." Roshan added.

The growing adoption of AI Rudder's technology among Malaysia's leading financial institutions reflects a clear market trend: conversational AI is rapidly becoming a strategic capability rather than a future consideration. As AI continues to mature, financial institutions are moving beyond experimentation and deploying AI solutions in business-critical functions where measurable operational and customer experience outcomes can be achieved at scale.

The integration of AI Rudder's AI Voice Agents into JCL's operational ecosystem is supported by JurisTech, a leading Malaysian fintech company specializing in enterprise-class credit management and lending software. JurisTech's robust platform infrastructure serves as the crucial link, enabling seamless data flow between the AI Voice Agents and JCL's core systems.

"Digital innovation is a key part of JCL's growth strategy as we continue to enhance the way we serve our customers and business partners. The successful pilot with AI Rudder demonstrated how AI can improve operational efficiency, accelerate customer verification, and support better engagement at scale.

As we expand our presence across Malaysia, adopting intelligent technologies such as AI Voice Agents enables us to build a more agile, customer-centric organisation while maintaining the high standards of service and compliance that our customers expect. This partnership with AI Rudder, together with JurisTech's strong technology ecosystem, represents an important step in our ongoing digital transformation journey and our commitment to delivering smarter financial solutions for the future." - Yutaka Tanimoto, Director of JCL Credit Leasing Sdn. Bhd.

The deployment marks a significant step in JCL's broader push to modernize its operations as it continues to scale across Malaysia, while further solidifying AI Rudder's presence in the Malaysian banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) market. Together, the partnership reflects a growing appetite among Malaysian consumer finance companies to adopt AI-driven automation in workflows where speed and accuracy directly affect business outcomes.

About AI Rudder

AI Rudder combines technology with the power of voice communication to build strong relationships between companies and their customers. By using AI-based automation to enhance customer experience, AI Rudder has helped over 100 companies improve the scale, speed, and quality of their customer interactions. Headquartered in Singapore, AI Rudder also has offices and operates in China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil. For more information, visit www.airudder.com.

About JCL Credit Leasing Sdn Bhd

JCL Credit Leasing Sdn. Bhd. (JCL) is a long-established Malaysian financial services company providing hire-purchase, credit sale, personal financing and Shariah-compliant credit solutions. Guided by a commitment to transparency, professionalism and customer-first service, JCL supports individuals and businesses in accessing essential capital to improve their livelihoods and pursue growth. With a focus on responsible financing, continuous learning and long-term value creation, JCL aims to foster economic participation and contribute positively to the communities it serves. Learn more at https://jcl.my/.

About JurisTech

JurisTech is a leading Malaysian fintech company specializing in enterprise-class software solutions for banks, financial institutions, and telecommunications companies. Their 360 AI Lending Technology covers digital onboarding, loan origination, credit decisioning, and debt collection, powering economies with fast, proven, and secure solutions. For more information, visit juristech.net.

SOURCE AI Rudder