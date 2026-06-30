Adira Finance & AI Rudder Successfully Reduce Operational Costs Through AI Implementation

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adira Finance has significantly reduced its operational costs by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology from AI Rudder to deliver a better customer experience. This partnership, which has spanned more than three years, not only strengthens Adira Finance's position as one of the leading digital innovators in Indonesia's financial services industry, but also demonstrates how AI technology can generate measurable business value through cost efficiency and enhanced customer experience.

Adira Finance and AI Rudder teams

AI technology has become one of the key pillars supporting Adira Finance's digital transformation strategy. By adopting AI Rudder's voice AI technology for customer interactions, Adira Finance has introduced a more effective and consistent way to engage customers across Indonesia. The solution automates loan payment reminder calls through an AI Voice Agent capable of interacting directly with customers. Through natural, two-way conversations, customers are encouraged to fulfill their financial obligations more consistently while helping the company reduce the risk of late payments.

AI Voice Agent technology enables businesses to communicate directly with customers through natural, human-like conversations in their preferred language. Powered by natural language processing (NLP), speech recognition, and machine learning, the solution can understand, interpret, and respond to customer inquiries in a highly natural and conversational manner.

As a provider of AI Voice Agent technology, AI Rudder delivers more than automation. The company continuously invests in research and development to create innovative AI solutions that address evolving industry needs. With the capability to process millions of calls every day, AI Rudder helps businesses deliver customer interactions that are natural, personalized, and highly efficient.

Adira Finance's commitment to innovation and continuous exploration of emerging technologies is reflected in its collaboration with AI Rudder to enhance customer experience. Looking ahead, Adira Finance plans to continue its digital transformation by adopting AI solutions powered by large language models (LLMs), enabling even more natural and personalized conversations. This initiative further reinforces the company's commitment to delivering superior customer experiences while strengthening its competitiveness in the digital era.

"Innovation, technology, and continuous improvement must always move forward. The synergy between Adira Finance, particularly our Collections function, and AI Rudder is extremely important, as AI technology will continue to play a key role in enhancing our customer experience," said Nyoman Riyanto, SE., MM, Head of Desk Collection at Adira Finance.

"Moving forward, AI Rudder and Adira Finance must continue to innovate together to create a more effective and efficient customer experience that meets the evolving demands of digital transformation," he added.

AI Rudder believes that the successful implementation of AI in Indonesia's financial services industry is built upon long-term strategic partnerships.

"The key to successfully delivering AI solutions that reduce operational costs and enhance customer experience lies in one core principle: AI should empower people and improve human performance—not replace people," said Michael Ignetius Kauw, Country Manager of AI Rudder Indonesia.

This collaboration demonstrates how continuous innovation can deliver two key business outcomes: greater operational efficiency and higher customer satisfaction. Together, Adira Finance and AI Rudder reaffirm that AI implementation is not merely a technology trend, but a long-term transformation strategy that strengthens business competitiveness in the digital era.

About AI Rudder

AI Rudder combines advanced AI technology with the power of voice communication to help businesses build stronger relationships with their customers. By leveraging AI-driven automation to enhance customer experiences, AI Rudder has helped hundreds of organizations improve the scale, speed, and quality of their customer interactions. Headquartered in Singapore, AI Rudder also operates across China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines, Mexico, and Brazil. For more information, visit www.airudder.com.

About Adira Finance

PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance Tbk (Adira Finance) was established in 1990, initially focusing on automotive financing before expanding into motorcycle financing in 1997. In 2004, Adira Finance was listed on the Jakarta Stock Exchange (now the Indonesia Stock Exchange) and later became part of PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk. Today, Bank Danamon holds a 92.07% ownership stake in the company, making Adira Finance a member of the MUFG Group.

As one of Indonesia's leading financing companies, Adira Finance continues to innovate by offering Sharia-compliant financing for consumer durable goods and automotive financing through its Sharia Business Unit. The company has also expanded its digital ecosystem through dicicilaja.com, a multi-purpose financing e-commerce platform, momobil.id, a vehicle marketplace, momotor.id, and the adiraku mobile application, launched in 2020 to further enhance its digital services.

SOURCE AI Rudder