JD Logistics Expands International Express Delivery to Seven Southeast Asian Countries

BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Logistics (also known as JINGDONG Logistics), the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, today officially announced the launch of express delivery service from China to seven Southeast Asia countries: Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Brunei.

This expansion follows the company's recent launch of services to South Korea and Japan in September. Since launching its international express operations in late 2023, JD Express (JINGDONG Express) has rolled out two major services: "International Express" and "International Standard Express." These services now span nearly 30 countries and regions, with the number expected to reach approximately 80 by year-end, addressing the diverse needs of both businesses and consumers.

JD Logistics is a leader in integrated supply chain services and has been driving innovation in the industry for over a decade, notably with its pioneering same- and next-day delivery services. Today, more than 90% of JD.com's retail orders are fulfilled within 24 hours. The company employs over 300,000 in-house delivery personnel and operates more than 1,600 warehouses.

In addition to expanding its express delivery network, JD Logistics continues to extend its supply chain and warehousing capabilities to international markets. It currently operates nearly 100 bonded, direct mail, and overseas warehouses across the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, France, the U.K., Australia, and beyond. In Southeast Asia, JD Logistics operates multiple local warehouses in Malaysia and Vietnam. In September, the company opened its second self-operated warehouse in Malaysia, a 10,000-square-meter facility providing B2B and B2C warehousing, rapid 24-hour fulfillment, reverse logistics, omni-channel fulfilment, transportation, customs clearance, and other value-added services. This warehouse has also been LEED-certified as a Green Building.

Earlier this year, JD Logistics announced plans to double its overseas warehouse capacity by 2025 as part of its broader global supply chain strategy. This expansion reflects JD Logistics' commitment to meeting the growing demand for cross-border logistics solutions. With its continued focus on reliability, efficiency, and innovation, JD Express International remains a trusted partner in global shipping, offering seamless and dependable logistics solutions for customers worldwide.

