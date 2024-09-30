JD Logistics Expands International Express Delivery with New Service from China to Japan and South Korea

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JD Logistics (also known as JINGDONG Logistics), the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, today officially announced the launch of a new express delivery service from China to Japan and South Korea. This expansion caters to the growing demand for cross-border logistics solutions. JD Logistics' in-house couriers can collect parcels within one hour after an order is placed. The first order, originating from Shandong Province, involved a customer sending a file to South Korea using JD Express (also known as JINGDONG Express).

As a leading integrated supply chain service provider, JD Logistics has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering same- and next-day delivery more than a decade ago. Today, the company fulfills over 90% of JD.com's retail orders within 24 hours. JD Logistics employs over 300,000 in-house delivery personnel and operates more than 1,600 warehouses in China and globally.

The rise of cross-border e-commerce has driven a significant increase in demand for express delivery services, particularly in Japan and South Korea. Since launching its international express operations in late 2023, JD Express has introduced two major services: "International Express" and "International Standard Express." These services now cover nearly 30 countries and regions, offering tailored solutions to meet the diverse needs of both merchants and consumers.

In addition to express delivery, JD Logistics is focused on extending its world-class supply chain and warehousing capabilities to international markets. In South Korea, the company has partnered with a leading e-commerce platform to fulfill orders between South Korea and Japan. Leveraging JD Logistics' advanced warehousing network, the partnership enables same-day processing and shipment of orders, reducing delivery times by over a day compared to the local industry standard and significantly enhancing the customer experience. JD Logistics has seen exponential growth in business volume throughout 2023 and plans further investments in Japan and South Korea to support this momentum.

JD Express International is committed to providing reliable, efficient, and innovative global shipping solutions. By continually enhancing its services, JD Logistics ensures it stays at the forefront of the international logistics industry, offering seamless and trustworthy solutions to meet customers' global shipping needs.

SOURCE JD Logistics