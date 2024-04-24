Jean-Michel Jarre is world's first passenger to take off in KleinVision's flying AirCar

PIESTANY, Slovakia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Godfather of electronic music and innovator Jean-Michel Jarre becomes world's first passenger to take off in KleinVision's flying AirCar in preparation for Starmus Opening Concert also Featuring Sir Brian May of Queen.

KleinVision's AirCar took to the skies with electronic music pioneer, Jean-Michel Jarre as its first passenger this month, signaling a new era of transportation innovation. AirCar, which received the Certificate of Airworthiness in January 2022, has already logged an impressive 130 flight hours and over 520 takeoffs.

Jean-Michel Jarre with the AirCar

"It is like being in a Jules Verne book, but for real! One second you speak to the driver, and next, you are up there in the air – an amazing experience!" said Jean-Michel Jarre after completing two flights in the AirCar at Piestany international airport.

The artist's excitement was palpable as he marveled at the futuristic experience, perfectly reflecting the theme of his upcoming Starmus opening concert, 'The Bridge from the Future', powered by ESET, global digital security leader.

"AirCar addition to Starmus is a fantastic complement to our festival experience," said Garik Israelian, PhD, astrophysicist at the Institute of Astrophysics of the Canary Islands and co-founder of Starmus, alongside Sir Brian May. "It mirrors the exhilarating journey we embark on, starting with Jean-Michel and Brian's monumental concert that propels us to new heights, soaring alongside artists and inspiring thinkers like Jane Goodall, and coming back to Earth with the wisdom of astronaut Chris Hadfield once the festival concludes."

"AirCar will not only be part of the Starmus opening concert, it will also be showcased at Starmus Camp, which, together with the Stephen Hawking Medal Ceremony and nine Nobelists giving lectures, will turn Bratislava into the world capital of science."

Film director Todd Douglas Miller, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker of Apollo 11, captured the historic moment as he filmed the AirCar soaring at 2500 feet. "It looks impossible. It looks like it's doing something it should not be doing!" Miller remarked, highlighting the groundbreaking nature of AirCar.

Professor Stefan Klein, inventor and pilot, expressed his pride as Jean-Michel became the inaugural passenger on the groundbreaking aircraft. "From dreams to reality, we have taken flight together with Jean-Michel, opening a new era of transportation with a touch of magic," said Klein, moments before completing another successful intercity flight from Piestany to Nitra.

Anton Zajac, co-founder of KleinVision and ESET, lauded the advancement the AirCar represents in blurring the lines between roads and skies. "We are bridging the gap between the road and the sky, giving cars the freedom they symbolized 50 years ago," Zajac remarked.

The flights took place in Piestany, Slovakia, and marked a momentous step towards a future where terrestrial and aerial travel seamlessly converge.

SOURCE Klein Vision