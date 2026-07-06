Jensen Hughes Expands Southeast Asia Presence with Acquisition of HiLT

Acquisition strengthens regional presence and enhances fire engineering capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Hughes, a global leader in fire & life safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting, today announced the acquisition of HiLT Pte. Ltd. (HiLT), the leading fire protection engineering firm in Singapore. This acquisition strengthens the firm's presence in the Asia-Pacific region and enhances its ability to support clients across demanding sectors, including transportation, energy storage systems and large-scale commercial and industrial developments.

Founded in 2002, HiLT is recognized for its contributions to international projects involving performance-based design and specialized fire protection systems, including energy storage and water mist systems. HiLT also brings expertise in structural fire engineering for steel and mass engineered timber buildings and is actively involved in emerging fire safety trends such as battery energy storage systems (BESS) and synthetic fluorine-free foam (SFFF).

"The addition of HiLT is an exciting milestone for our organization," said Raj Arora, CEO of Jensen Hughes. "Their strong technical capabilities, established presence in Southeast Asia and forward-thinking approach to complex fire and life safety challenges align closely with our strategic priorities. We look forward to advancing our purpose of making our world safe, secure and resilient together."

With this addition, Jensen Hughes further strengthens its ability to deliver locally informed expertise backed by global resources.

"Joining Jensen Hughes marks an exciting new chapter for HiLT," said Victor Ho, Founder and Director for HiLT. "We share a deep commitment to advancing fire and life safety, and this partnership allows us to scale our impact across the Asia-Pacific region. By combining HiLT's expertise with Jensen Hughes' global platform, we're even better positioned to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions and support our clients through their most complex challenges."

The integration process is already underway, with leadership from both organizations working closely to ensure a seamless transition for employees and clients alike.

Jensen Hughes is backed by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private investment firm.

About Jensen Hughes

Jensen Hughes is the global leader in engineering, consulting and technology that make our world safe, secure and resilient. Worldwide, we are recognized most widely for our leadership in fire protection engineering while also specializing in other critical competencies core to our purpose – strategic capabilities we have been expanding for years. These include accessibility consulting, risk and hazard analysis, process safety, security risk and emergency management, as well as digital innovation across many of our services. Today, our 1,900+ engineers, consultants, analysts and strategists work from over 100 offices, supporting clients in over 100 countries across all markets – from government, healthcare, science and technology to energy, mission-critical and transportation. For more information, visit www.jensenhughes.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage and Junior Capital Funds. Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners and management teams and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group led by full-time senior operating executives and functional experts in artificial intelligence, capital markets, finance & accounting, human capital and information technology. To learn more, please visit www.gryphon-inv.com.

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SOURCE Jensen Hughes