JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards 2026 -- Winners Announced

HONG KONG, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Established in 2001, the JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards aim to honour women across diverse industries for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society and the world. The winners of the JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards 2026 have been officially announced! This year's awardees are recognised for their outstanding leadership and continued impact across their respective fields.

Exclusive interviews with the winners will be released soon. Stay tuned for their inspiring stories!

JESSICA Most Successful Women Awards 2026 Winners:

Ms. Yamilette Cano - Founder, LOUDER Global; President, MexCham HK

Prof. Michelle Chang - Founder, Chinese Essence Medical Group

Ms. Helena Chen - Senior Vice President, General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau, Mastercard

Dr. Celina Chin - Chairman, Hong Kong Arts Administrators Association

Ms. Cecilia Ho - President, Lee Hysan Foundation

Mrs. Christine Ip - Vice Chairman / CEO Greater China, United Overseas Bank

Ms. Zoie Lam - Artist, ZLISM

Ms. Jeanne Lim - Co-founder and CEO, beingAI Limited

Prof. Liona Poon - Professor (Clinical) & Co-Team Heads of Maternal Medicine, CUHK

Special Awards 2026

"Involve" Award of the Year: Ms. Natalie Lau - Creative and Brand Director, Chicken Egg Boy

"Catalyse" Award of the Year: Mr. Kasing Lung - Artist, Illustrator and Toy Designer, "Father of LABUBU"

"Emanate" Award of the Year: Ms. Ceci Lee, Hong Kong Professional Racing Cyclist

This Year's Theme: Transform Beyond

This year's theme, "Transform Beyond," celebrates women who go beyond the boundaries, drive transformation, and create lasting impact — inspiring others to go further and achieve more.

Staying True to Our Mission: Empowering Women

Over the past 26 years, JESSICA have honoured nearly 300 remarkable women from diverse regions and fields. Their stories prove that the path to success is not defined by a single formula but is instead built on individual talent, relentless effort, and perseverance. These awardees have not only achieved extraordinary success in their careers but have also inspired younger generations, supported their peers, and given back to society.

Looking ahead, JESSICA & JES Network remains committed to thoughtfully building a trusted inner circle of women — encouraging cross‑industry exchange, opening pathways to new opportunities, and supporting one another in pursuing shared aspirations across diverse fields.





SOURCE The JESSICA Company