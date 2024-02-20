Jessie M. Named Newest Young Steinway Artist

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessie M. has recently announced that she is the newest addition to the illustrious roster of Young Steinway Artists, marking a new pinnacle in her musical journey. Jessie began her musical journey at the tender age of four, demonstrating exceptional talent and passion to the art of piano playing.

Jessie M. Dark Stories

Jessie M.'s accolades include numerous awards in various competitions such as the Lang Lang Futian International Piano Competition, UCSI International Piano Festival and Competition and the National Piano and Violin Competition. She is also the youngest ever Grand Prize Winner of the prestigious Steinway Youth Piano Competition in 2018 at the young age of 11 and has represented Singapore in the Steinway Regional Finals Asssia Pacific where she secured the notable position of second runner-up position, solidifying her reputation as a rising star in the world of classical music.

Her performances have also graced some of the most prestigious venues globally, including Carnegie Hall in New York and the Paris Opera Bastille. Her commitment to musical excellence also extends beyond competitions, as evidenced by her participation in charitable performances for events such as the President Star Charity 2014, SG50, and "Music from the Heart Charity Concert" and "ChildAid," organized by the Singapore Press Holdings.

This recognition as a Young Steinway Artist is not just a milestone, it is a testament to Jessie M.'s exceptional talent and commitment to the art of piano playing. Moreover, it further demonstrates Steinways belief and affirmation of the budding young pianist showcasing their dedication towards nurturing emerging talents.

With her upcoming debut solo recital titled "Dark Stories", held at Victoria Concert Hall this 19th March, Jessie M. invites audiences to experience a musical journey that transcends the ordinary. With tickets available at SISTIC, stay tuned for an unforgettable experience that will leave you breathless! To find out more click here.

