JG Summit selects Cognizant for ServiceNow implementation and managed services engagement

The engagement aims to establish a unified IT service management framework on the ServiceNow AI Platform to standardize processes across the conglomerate's businesses.

MANILA, Philippines and TEANECK, N.J., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) has announced its project with JG Summit Holdings, Inc., one of the Philippines' largest and more diversified conglomerates, for a ServiceNow implementation and managed services engagement supporting its IT modernization journey.

Operating a conglomerate with a portfolio as diverse as JG Summit's presents a unique set of management challenges. Conglomerates often face significant operational complexity, stemming from the need to manage disparate business models, supply chains and service requirements across unrelated industries.

JG Summit's business portfolio spans multiple industries, including consumer foods, air transportation, and real estate, among others, creating a complex operating environment with diverse IT and service requirements. The engagement is intended to help address this complexity by establishing more consistent and governed IT processes through the unified ServiceNow AI Platform.

JG Summit sought an advisory-led approach and strategic partner to maximize the value of the ServiceNow AI Platform and improve IT workflows and user experience. Cognizant brings deep ServiceNow expertise and managed services experience, providing ServiceNow managed services, licensing, implementation and support to JG Summit through a transparent, right-sized model designed to improve cost predictability and scale over time.

Under the engagement, Cognizant is expected to deploy ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Professional, IT Asset Management and Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) capabilities to establish a unified platform for helping automate IT service processes, track hardware and software assets, and govern project demand and portfolios.

The project aims to deliver a centralized, audit‑ready IT asset repository, improve visibility into software licenses and entitlements and introduce a structured demand and project management framework aligned to business priorities. Cognizant is expected to implement Hardware Asset Management (HAM) and Software Asset Management (SAM Pro) to support end‑to‑end asset visibility and control, including license compliance, audit readiness and cost management through normalization and reclamation.

The solution aims to accelerate deployment, reduce technical debt and support upgrade‑safe sustainability. It is designed to support mobile‑first service delivery and establish an AI‑ready foundation for advanced automation and agentic AI, positioning JG Summit to adopt next‑generation ServiceNow capabilities without platform re‑architecture.

Strategic Portfolio Management is expected to enable structured demand intake, portfolio visibility and prioritization aligned to business strategy, strengthening governance, transparency and resource utilization. The program also includes embedded training and knowledge transfer to support sustainable internal ownership and long‑term operational control.

Tina Alvarez, Chief Digital and Information Officer of JG Summit Holdings, Inc. said "We are looking forward to further upgrading our IT capabilities to deliver faster, more reliable and secure services across our businesses, while strengthening governance and transparency. This unified platform enables us to simplify and improve user experience, while building a foundation for sustainable innovation."

Melissa Ries, Group Vice President and Managing Director, Asia at ServiceNow said "JG Summit's decision to standardize on the ServiceNow AI Platform reflects what we see across some of the world's most complex enterprises: the need for a single platform that can help bring consistency, governance and visibility across diverse operations. With this foundation in place, JG Summit is creating the conditions for AI to operate with the appropriate safeguards, at scale and across business units."

"JG Summit operates a complex group environment, and this engagement focuses on establishing consistent, governed processes on a single platform," said Thomas Mathew, Vice President, ASEAN and Greater China, at Cognizant. "Our role is to bring ServiceNow expertise, managed services experience and local delivery capabilities to help strengthen governance and improve visibility for JG Summit so they can focus on delivering value to their stakeholders."

About Cognizant

Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is an AI builder and technology services provider, building the bridge between AI investment and enterprise value by building full-stack AI solutions for our clients. Our deep industry, process and engineering expertise enables us to build an organization's unique context into technology systems that amplify human potential, realize tangible returns and keep global enterprises ahead in a fast-changing world. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

U.S.

Name: Gabrielle Gugliocciello

Email: [email protected]

Europe / APAC

Name: Sarah Douglas

Email: [email protected]

India

Name: Vipin Nair

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions