Jia He celebrates the milestone anniversary with promos and presents the new Jia He Chinese Restaurant ala carte menu

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He Chinese Restaurant celebrates the 4th year anniversary with customers featuring a new menu, showcasing a Gourmet extravaganza of exciting dishes. Guests could go on a gastronomic journey and be surprised with the creative culinary skills displayed by Jia He Chefs.

New offers await as Jia He celebrates the milestone anniversary with the Jia He Anniversary Promotion.

Jia He Grand is proud to present its 1st year anniversary, known for its 220 persons capacity or banquet of 22 tables with 10 pax each. The restaurant has 5 private rooms and varied configurations ideal for business, family, and friends' social occasions dining to holding appreciation dinners and weddings in a stylish yet classic setting. What is new is that the Private rooms have new Karaoke sets available so that guests could actually dine on a sumptuous feast and sing their favourite Karaoke songs at the same time.

Indulge with Jia He Anniversary Promo by trying the plethora of dishes available at the two restaurants.

Savour the Jia He Anniversary Promo with participating Bank Cards OCBC, UOB, CIMB, DBS/POSB and receive a fantastic 10% + 10% discount on Jia He ala carte menu with minimum spend of $80 before discount, at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand.

At the same time, enjoy 25% OFF Alcoholic Beverages at Jia He Grand & Jia He Chinese Restaurant. The promotions are available now and would wrap on 29 Dec 2023.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For Reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email : [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email : [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

Jia He Restaurant

For enquiries, please WhatsApp at 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

https://jiahe.com.sg

https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

#JiaHeAnnivPromo #JiaHeChineseRestaurantAnnivPromo #JiaHeGrandAnnivPromo #JiaHeGrand #JiaHe

Jia He Gourmet Extravaganza

Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents a NEW Menu with a wide array of dishes to take diners on a culinary feast.

Diners can pamper their guests and themselves with exciting new dishes such as:

**Roasted Shoulder of Lamb

**Wok-Braised Eggplant with Giant Grouper Fillet and Salted Fish

**Wok-fried Scallops and Stuffed Morel Mushroom

**Steamed Mee Sua with Baby Lobster in Chinese Wine, Egg White and Chicken Broth,

Poached Hairy Gourd with Dace Fish Ball, Fresh Dumpling and Conpoy,

Par-boiled Giant Grouper Tail, Fresh Ginger Spring Onion, Sea Salt and Preserved Vegetables,

Flambe Crab with Black Truffle-Pepper Sauce and more.

Book through

https://jiahe.com.sg

For Reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Terms and Conditions Apply.

#JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeMenu

For Media Enquiries, please contact:

Primary Contact: Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand