Jia He drums up excitement with freshly made dumplings for the Rice Dumpling Festival

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jia He Rice Dumpling Festival takes place from 9 May 2024 to 10 June 2024.

Most would especially celebrate the Year of the Dragon by partaking in the Dragon Boat Festival. Guests are encouraged to participate in the traditional festivity, with a delightful and piping hot steamed assortment of Rice dumplings from Jia He eshop and available for pre orders at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand.

Attempt the newest edition of Rice dumpling flavour. Discover the Taste of Tradition with Jia He's New Sambal Nonya Pork Dumpling with Salted Egg Yolk! Enjoy the favourites from Premium X.O. Braised Pork Dumpling with Chestnut to Butterfly Blue Pea Nonya Minced Meat Dumpling and more.

EARLY BIRD PROMO

5% off with minimum order of 4 Rice Dumplings from 9 to 26 May 2024.

*With Participating Bank Cards, see Jia He website for details.

Pre-order is required.

Visit https://shop.jiahe.com.sg to place your order soon!

*Terms and conditions apply.

*Not valid for Jia He Dumplings combo sets.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

