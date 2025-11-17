Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant Unveils Anniversary Celebration, Festive Christmas Offerings, and Elevated Culinary Leadership

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He invites diners to celebrate its anniversary with an exclusive promotion on its acclaimed à la carte menu, while simultaneously announcing the launch of its spectacular Christmas eShop offerings. These exciting developments coincide with the ongoing elevation of the dining experience, spearheaded by Master Chef Raymond Sui and complemented by a meticulously curated Global Wine List.

Anniversary Promotion: A Toast to Culinary Excellence

In appreciation of its diners, Jia He Grand is offering a special anniversary menu, a harmonious blend of time-honoured Chinese delicacies and bold, contemporary creations inspired by provinces across China, Guangdong, and Hong Kong, as well as Southeast Asian influences.

Jia He's diners would have a chance to experience a culinary journey featuring 1-for-1 set menus at Jia He Grand from 17th November to 30th December 2025.

Festive Feasts: Jia He's Season of Joy Christmas EShop Delights

Jia He's festive season is set to sparkle with a range of gourmet Christmas offerings available on its eShop and at Jia He Grand. Guests could make their Christmas eshop orders at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg for both intimate gatherings and larger celebrations, the collection merges traditional festive fare with the distinct flavours of premium Cantonese cuisine.

Highlights of the Christmas Food Gifts include:

Thyme Leaf Baked Young Turkey stuffed with Eight Treasures Rice (Approx. 4-5Kg), accompanied by Black Pepper or Black Truffle Sesame Sauce.

Osmanthus Honey Baked Ham (Boneless, 1Kg or 2Kg), served with Orange-lemon sauce.

Roasted London Duck with Truffle Sauce (Whole).

Baked Orange Roughy Fish with Sea Salt (Whole)

Wok-baked Boston Lobster with Bacon and Cheese

Christmas Festive Party Packs for 5-6 or 8-10 persons, offering a complete holiday spread.

Early Bird Promotion: Diners could enjoy promotions on Christmas Goodies and Food Gifts (excluding Christmas Party Packs) for orders placed from November 15 to December 19, 2025. Orders can be placed at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg.

Elevated Dining Under Master Chef Raymond Sui

The restaurant's commitment to culinary mastery continues to be reinforced by the leadership of Master Chef Raymond Sui. With a celebrated career spanning over three decades and a trove of international accolades, Chef Sui oversees the culinary operations of Jia He. Known for his deep understanding of traditional techniques and modern innovations, his appointment ensures every dish maintains the ideal balance of flavours, quality, and artistry for which Jia He is renowned.

The Perfect Harmony: Global Wine List

To further enhance the dining occasion, especially during the anniversary festivities, the award-winning menu is complemented by Jia He Grand's Global Wine List. Meticulously sourced, the selection is designed to achieve "The Perfect Harmony" by pairing world-class wines with sophisticated, modern Cantonese fare. Sparkling wines, such as the Vilmart Grande Reserve Brut Premier Cru N.V., are particularly recommended for their high acidity and persistent bubbles, which cleanse the palate and tackle wok-fired delicacies and dim sum. Guests get to indulge in a wine and culinary extravaganza at Jia He Grand to explore these synergistic pairings.

Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant invites guests to experience a season of joy this Christmas with celebrations, culinary innovation, and a gastronomic feast.

J i a He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms https://vumarcoms.com

Engagevu https://engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Grand Chinese Restaurant