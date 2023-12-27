Jia He Invites You to a Gastronomic Celebration for the Year of the Dragon

SINGAPORE, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enter the auspicious Year of the Dragon with Jia He Chinese Restaurant and its sister establishment, Jia He Grand, unveiling a captivating array of culinary offerings and an extensive selection of menus for the Lunar New Year festivities, presented in all their splendour.

From 18 January 2024 to 24 February 2024, both establishments will captivate guests with a rich tapestry of Chinese cuisine, featuring Cantonese classics alongside innovative hand-crafted dishes throughout the 35-day Lunar New Year celebration. Guests are warmly invited to relish the sublime culinary artistry presented in meticulously curated menus tailored for families, friends, and business associates.

As a prelude to the festivities, guests are invited to initiate bookings for their Goodies and Takeaway Set Menus from 26 December 2023, with delivery and self-collection options available from January 2024.

Anticipate a sumptuous spread of Lunar New Year Chinese cuisine delicacies symbolising prosperity, abundance, and wealth.

Both Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand will remain open throughout the festive period, offering dine-in experiences, thoughtfully curated takeaway set menus for self-collection or deliveries, and a selection of festive goodies available for online purchase at shop.jiahe.com.sg for your convenience.

The distinctive menus at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand promise a memorable dining experience, inviting guests to savour a diverse array of flavours and textures that capture the essence of the Lunar New Year. Delight in offerings ranging from Smoked Salmon with Edible Flower and Jackfruit Yusheng to the opulent Jia He Premium Abalone Pen Cai, and from the succulent Roasted Golden Suckling Pig to the flavourful Roasted London Duck. Complementing these delectable choices are freshly baked gifts, including Almond Florentine and Plum Blossoms Pineapple Tarts, adding an extra touch of sweetness to the festive celebration.

For those who prefer securing their reservations in advance, Jia He Grand offers exclusive Lunar New Year Set Menus that cater to various preferences and group sizes. The set menus range from $1188++ (Set Menu A) to $1688++ (Set Menu C) for 10 persons, with a lunch option available at $988++ for 10 persons.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant offers distinctive Lunar New Year Set Menus ranging from $1088++ (Set Menu A) to $1588++ (Set Menu C) for 10 persons, with a lunch alternative priced at $888++ for 10 persons.

Both Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant extend the celebration with Lunar New Year à la carte options and specially curated dim sum menus, ensuring a delightful and diverse dining experience for all patrons.

New signature dishes at Jia He include:

1. Prosperity Whole Lobster and Salmon Yu Sheng with Red Wine infused Longan

2. Steamed Red Grouper with Kam Hua Ham and Tien Shin Cabbage in Superior Chicken Essence

3. Steamed Fillet of Sea Perch with Stuffed Morel Mushroom and Hunan Ham

4. Braised 3-Head Abalone with Hairy Gourd and Goose Web

5. Double-boiled Bird's Nest with Egg White and Peach Resin in Young Coconut

6. Chilled Water Chestnut Pudding with Coconut Milk

Receive a 10% early bird discount with participating bank cards OCBC, DBS/POSB, UOB and CIMB from 26 December 2023 to 25 January 2024 at the restaurants or online orders with promo code JIAHE10 through shop.jiahe.com.sg. Note that this discount is not applicable for set menus and bundle sets. Terms and conditions apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand are conveniently located near Farrer Park MRT, with Jia He Chinese Restaurant situated next to Farrer Park Station Exit C and Jia He Grand located within One Farrer Hotel.

Guests are encouraged to make reservations and pre-orders in advance to enjoy a hassle-free dining experience with Jia He.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988

Email: [email protected]

Website: jiahe.com.sg

eShop: shop.jiahe.com.sg

#JiaHeGrandChineseRestaurant #JiaHeGrandRestaurant #JiaHeGrand #JiaHeChineseRestaurant #JiaHeRestaurant #JiaHe #JiaHeGrandMenu #JiaHeGrandOneFarrerHotel #JiaHeChineseRestaurantLNY #JiaHeLNY #JiaHeGrandLNY

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms

https://vumarcoms.com

Engagevu

https://engagevu.biz

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand