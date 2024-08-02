Jia He presents a plethora of dishes to celebrate National Day month with a complete feast

SINGAPORE, Aug. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant presents a full spread of offers and platters to celebrate National Day month of August as Singapore turns 59 years.

Guests can enjoy luxurious yet affordable dining experiences from 25 July 2024 to 31 August 2024, featuring creative and exquisite menus prepared by the culinary team at Jia He. Guests get to discover a wide array of culinary delights, including:

in Kueh Pie Tee Cup, Steamed Pork, Sea Cucumber and Matsutake Mushroom Dumpling, Crispy-baked Savoury Pork "Snow Pear" Dumpling Traditional Laksa Noodle with Tiger King Prawn

Soy Milk Served with Dragon Fruit Tempura Traditional Chili Crab

(served with Crisp-fried Mantou)

At the feast, a selection of premium French wines awaits:

x1 Bottle Selection of Premium Wine at $59++ (Usual Price from $80++ to $128++)

Clarendelle Rouge by Haut Brion 2016

Crafted by Chateau Haut-Brion winemaking team

Reserve De Sociando Mallet 2014

Domaine Parent Bourgogne Cote D'or Pinot Noir 2019

(While Stocks Last)

To enhance the experience, a range of delectable treats and exclusive offers will be accessible to diners from 1 August until 31 August 2024 such as:

*Weekend Dim Sum Brunch - 1st Seating Min. 4 Adults at $28.00++ per person*

*Dinner Feast Buffet with special promotion now on Weekday and Weekends in August with

Min. 4 Adult Diners at $38.50++ per person (U.P. $42.80++).

Guests would be able to have a satisfactory feast and savour a full spread of dishes at the special

rate with a time limit of 1 hour 45 minutes per session.

Min. 4 Adult Diners at $38.50++ per person (U.P. $42.80++). Guests would be able to have a satisfactory feast and savour a full spread of dishes at the special rate with a time limit of 1 hour 45 minutes per session. *20% Off All Ala Carte Menus & Selected Wines excludes Set Menus & Dim Sum Ala Carte Menu

*Not valid on Public Holiday.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Reservations Required.

Visit https://jiahe.com.sg for National Day Month Menu and details.

Actual Dish Presentation may differ from photos shown.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevu.biz , https://www.engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand