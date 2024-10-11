Jia He presents tailor made celebrations and anniversaries galore commemorating Jia He's anniversary festivities

SINGAPORE, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant are excited to announce their upcoming anniversary celebration. From November 2024 to December 30th, 2024, the restaurants will offer a variety of special promotions and culinary delights to commemorate this special occasion. As a prelude, starting in October 2024, there are tailor-made packages available for birthday occasion dining and guests could sip and savour in style with a new wine list and perks.

An Invitation to a Journey of Wine and Flavour (October 10th – December 30th, 2024):

Elevate the Meal: Pair favourite Jia He dishes with a carefully curated selection of wines and spirits. Enjoy *15% off on their selection of wines and spirits to enhance the dining experience.

Make Birthdays and Anniversaries even More Wonderful (October 10th 2024 – December 30th, 2024):

Wonderful Celebrations Package: Guests who are planning a birthday or anniversary celebration would appreciate for a sumptuous feast, the diner just needs to simply quote "Wonderful Celebration" when making their reservation to enjoy the following treats: *Complimentary Longevity Buns or a bottle of selected wine *20% off à la carte food menu

*(with a minimum spend of $150++ after discount)

Guests who are planning a birthday or anniversary celebration would appreciate for a sumptuous feast, the diner just needs to simply quote "Wonderful Celebration" when making their reservation to enjoy the following treats:

Jia He Anniversary Festivities (November 1st – December 30th, 2024):

Jia He Grand and Jia He Chinese Restaurant are pleased to announce their upcoming anniversary celebrations. Both restaurants have reached significant milestones and are offering special promotions and culinary delights to commemorate these occasions.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant is celebrating its 5th anniversary with delectable menus, while Jia He Grand is proud to celebrate its 2nd anniversary with a new wine list.

Jia He extends a heartfelt thank you to all of their patrons for their continued support, as they strive to provide the best service consistently for a memorable dining experience.

Indulge in Culinary Delights: Celebrate Jia He's anniversary with specially crafted menus showcasing the Master Chefs' culinary expertise. Every dish is a masterpiece designed to tantalize discerning taste buds.

Gastronomic Anniversary Deals:

* Jia He Anniversary Festivities Promo : Diners get to enjoy a 20% discount at both Jia He Chinese Restaurant or Jia He Grand on the Jia He à la carte menu with a minimum spend of $100++ after discounts on food.

Receive an additional 15% off on wines and spirits.

Diners are advised to make their reservations soon to secure their booking in advance.

Visit: https://jiahe.com.sg for details and bookings.

*Terms and conditions apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms

https://vumarcoms.com

Engagevu

https://engagevu.biz

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand