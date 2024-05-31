Jia He surprises Dad with innovative menus during Father's Day Month
31 May, 2024, 22:42 CST
SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Father's Day with a Flavourful Feast at Jia He! Available from 1 June to 30 June 2024.
Menus start from $598++ for 6 persons and available at both Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand.
Set Menu A is available at $898++ for 10 persons
Indulge in the following signatures:
- Steamed Soon Hock Fish with Preserved Radish and Fresh Bean Stick in Superior Soya Sauce
- Roasted Golden Suckling Pig with Red Wine infused Grape Salad
- Sitr-fried Hong Kong Kale with Chinese Sausage and Garlic
- Braised Inaniwa Udon with 5-Head Abalone and Black Truffle Sauce
Set Menu B is available at $598++ for 6 persons
Some of the delightful dishes for a gastronomic feast include:
Starter:
- Steamed Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste
Mains:
- Braised 5-Head Abalone with Hong Kong Fish Puff in Brown Sauce
- Braised Soon Hock Fish with Sea Clam and Shimeji Mushroom in Claypot
- Steamed Live Prawn with Glutinous Rice in Lotus Leaf
Each Dad gets to receive the Complimentary gift with each Father's Day set menu when they dine at Jia He:
- Jia He Return Discount Voucher for Father's Day sets
- Complimentary 375ml bottle of Selected Red Wine:
Beauchatel Cabernet Sauvignon (France)
Available While Stocks Last for the complimentary wine per Father's Day Set Menu.
Terms and Conditions apply.
Reservations is required.
Visit https://jiahe.com.sg for Father's Day Menu and details.
Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion
For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466
Email: [email protected]
1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562
Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel
For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788
Email: [email protected]
One Farrer Hotel, Level 1
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562
For enquiries:
- WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 • Email: [email protected]
- Website: jiahe.com.sg
- eShop: shop.jiahe.com.sg
