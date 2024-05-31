Jia He surprises Dad with innovative menus during Father's Day Month

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Father's Day with a Flavourful Feast at Jia He! Available from 1 June to 30 June 2024.

Menus start from $598++ for 6 persons and available at both Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand.

Set Menu A is available at $898++ for 10 persons

Indulge in the following signatures:

Steamed Soon Hock Fish with Preserved Radish and Fresh Bean Stick in Superior Soya Sauce

with Preserved Radish and Fresh Bean Stick in Superior Soya Sauce Roasted Golden Suckling Pig with Red Wine infused Grape Salad

infused Grape Salad Sitr-fried Hong Kong Kale with Chinese Sausage and Garlic

Braised Inaniwa Udon with 5-Head Abalone and Black Truffle Sauce

Set Menu B is available at $598++ for 6 persons

Some of the delightful dishes for a gastronomic feast include:

Starter:

Steamed Longevity Bun with Lotus Paste

Mains:

Braised 5-Head Abalone with Hong Kong Fish Puff in Brown Sauce

Braised Soon Hock Fish with Sea Clam and Shimeji Mushroom in Claypot

with Sea Clam and Shimeji Mushroom in Claypot Steamed Live Prawn with Glutinous Rice in Lotus Leaf

Each Dad gets to receive the Complimentary gift with each Father's Day set menu when they dine at Jia He:

Jia He Return Discount Voucher for Father's Day sets

Complimentary 375ml bottle of Selected Red Wine:

Beauchatel Cabernet Sauvignon (France)

Available While Stocks Last for the complimentary wine per Father's Day Set Menu.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Reservations is required.

Visit https://jiahe.com.sg for Father's Day Menu and details.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 • Email: [email protected]

Website: jiahe.com.sg

eShop: shop.jiahe.com.sg

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

