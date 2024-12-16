Jia He Ushers in the Year of the Snake with Bountiful Lunar New Year Feasts

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flourish with abundance in the Year of the Snake with Jia He's delectable Lunar New Year offerings. Celebrate from January 5th to February 12th, 2025, with early bird promos starting December 15th, 2024.

Jia He is open throughout the period ready to serve the guests for the Chinese New Year (CNY) feasting, catering and banqueting needs.

Indulge in a variety of options, for dine in at Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion and Jia He Grand at One Farrer Hotel. There are set menus for Lunar New Year (LNY), ala carte, to special set menus. During the more than month long 39-day celebrations, Jia He eshop at shop.jiahe.com.sg has takeaway sets and festive goodies to Jia He's all-new Blissful Harvest Buffet Box for the diners' feasting be it at home or in the office.

Abundant Feasts at Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand:

Savor traditional favorites like Yusheng (prosperity salad) and Pen Cai (treasure pot), alongside innovative dishes symbolizing abundance and prosperity. For private celebrations at home or in the office, Jia He's takeaway sets, festive goodies, and the exquisite Blissful Harvest Buffet Box are ideal.

The Blissful Harvest Buffet Box by Jia He is hand-made from Jia He's kitchen by our Master Chefs, carefully packed and served warm with

Steamed Rice with Chinese Sausage in Claypot,

Roasted Crispy Duck (1 ½ duck),

20 pieces each of Steamed hand-crafted dim sum such as Steamed Prawn Dumpling with Asparagus, Steamed Crystal Dumpling with Tomato and more.

Jia He's Blissful Harvest Buffet Box also includes 20 pieces each of fried dim sum such as Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets, Crisp-fried Crabmeat with Black Truffle and Avocado Boule and more.

Indulge in New Culinary Highlights:

Luo Xuan San Bao Yusheng : This Yusheng features a luxurious trio of abalone, salmon, and geoduck for an auspicious start to the celebrations.

This Yusheng features a luxurious trio of abalone, salmon, and geoduck for an auspicious start to the celebrations. Double-boiled Collagen Soup with Shrimp and Pork Dumpling served with Sea Urchin, Stuffed Fried Shark's Fin in Spring Roll

Steamed Red Garoupa with Beetroot infused Silky Beancurd

Braised 3-Head Australia Abalone with Sea Cucumber in Premium Abalone Sauce

Baked Whole Suckling Pig with Hakka Suan Pan Zi

Chilled Medley of Melons and Berries with Bird's Nest

Jia He Grand Menus (Lunar New Year period 5th Jan to 12 Feb 2025)

Special Set menu at $2688++ for 10 persons, from $118++ min. 2 persons available. CNY Set Menu Lunch only at $1188++ for 10 persons, CNY Set Menu A from $1388++ for 10 persons available to CNY Set Menu C at $1888++ for 10 persons.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant Menus (Lunar New Year period 5th Jan to 12 Feb 2025)

Special Set menu at $2688++ for 10 persons, from $118++ min. 2 persons available. CNY Set Menu Lunch only at $988++ for 10 persons, CNY Set Menu A from $1188++ for 10 persons available to CNY Set Menu C at $1688++ for 10 persons.

Dine-In, Takeaway, and Online Ordering:

Jia He restaurants will remain open throughout the festive period, offering a variety of options to suit the requirements. Enjoy a delightful dine-in experience, savor thoughtfully curated takeaway set menus and ala carte menus for self-collection or delivery or browse Jia He's selection of festive goodies available for online purchase at shop.jiahe.com.sg.

Rebates are available for self-collection if customers choose the option, instead of delivery, please refer to shop.jiahe.com.sg for details.

Experience the Essence of Lunar New Year:

Both Jia He Chinese Restaurant and Jia He Grand boast distinctive menus featuring a diverse array of flavors and textures that capture the essence of Lunar New Year. Await a truly memorable dining experience!

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466 Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788 Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1 #01-01

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

• WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988 / 9170 2682

• Email: [email protected]

• Website: https://jiahe.com.sg

• eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms, engagevu

https://vumarcoms.com

https://www.engagevu.biz

https://www.engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

