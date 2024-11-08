Jia He's oriental Christmas shines with a heartwarming festive spread
08 Nov, 2024, 20:47 CST
SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Jia He is bringing the magic of the Orient to the Christmas celebrations. Jia He's Dazzling Oriental Christmas menu features a unique blend of traditional Chinese delicacies and modern festive flavours.
A Festive Feast
Indulge in Jia He's Christmas Festive Party Pack A, a sumptuous feast for 5-6 people priced at $237.62 nett. This festive ensemble features:
- Garlic-baked Young Turkey, Stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (Approx. 4-5 kg)
- Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless), Served with Apple Sauce (Approx. 1 kg)
- Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets (12 Pieces)
- Special Selection of 1 bottle of Red Wine or White Wine
Holiday Cheer
To complement the festive season, Jia He is offering a range of promotions:
- Anniversary Celebrations: Diners get to enjoy a 20% discount at Jia He Chinese Restaurant or Jia He Grand on the Jia He ala carte menu with a min. of $100++ spent after discounts on food.
- Wine and Spirits Discount: Receive an additional 15% off on wines and spirits
- Birthday and Anniversary Celebrations: Create unforgettable memories with Jia He's tailored dining experiences by quoting Wonderful Celebrations.
Make this holiday season truly memorable with Jia He.
Jia He: Early Bird Festive Delights
Jia He Restaurant is offering early bird discounts on a selection of festive goodies until 15 December 2024. Guests get to enjoy a 10% discount on these delectable treats, ideal for the holiday celebrations.
Festive Highlights:
- Garlic-baked Young Turkey: This succulent turkey, stuffed with flavourful glutinous rice and Chinese sausage, is a holiday classic.
- Early Bird Price: $156.96 nett (Usual Price: $174.40 nett)
- Served with sautéed Brussels sprouts, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and a trio of sauces: black pepper, black truffle sesame, and honey mustard.
- Honey Glazed Grill Pork Spare Ribs
- Pork Gammon Ham (Bone-In) with Apple Sauce
- Roasted London Duck (Whole)
- Roast Shoulder of Lamb (Approx 2.2 to 2.5kg)
- Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless)
To take advantage of the early bird discount and secure the festive feast with a gourmet trove of food, visit the Jia He eshop at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg, or at Jia He restaurant.
Let Jia He elevate the Christmas celebrations with an exquisite Oriental cuisine.
*Terms and Conditions apply.
Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion
For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466
Email: [email protected]
1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562
Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel
For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788
Email: [email protected]
One Farrer Hotel, Level 1
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562
For enquiries:
- WhatsApp: 9067 0828 / 8870 8988
- Email: [email protected]
- Website: https://jiahe.com.sg
- eShop: https://shop.jiahe.com.sg
For media enquiries, please contact:
Ms Sharon Vu
Vu Marcoms,
https://www.vumarcoms.com
engagevu
https://engagevu.biz
https://www.engagevu.com
Mobile (65) 8138 6913
Email: [email protected]
