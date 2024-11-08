Jia He's oriental Christmas shines with a heartwarming festive spread

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Jia He is bringing the magic of the Orient to the Christmas celebrations. Jia He's Dazzling Oriental Christmas menu features a unique blend of traditional Chinese delicacies and modern festive flavours.

A Festive Feast
Indulge in Jia He's Christmas Festive Party Pack A, a sumptuous feast for 5-6 people priced at $237.62 nett. This festive ensemble features:

  • Garlic-baked Young Turkey, Stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (Approx. 4-5 kg)
  • Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless), Served with Apple Sauce (Approx. 1 kg)
  • Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets (12 Pieces)
  • Special Selection of 1 bottle of Red Wine or White Wine

Holiday Cheer
To complement the festive season, Jia He is offering a range of promotions:

  • Anniversary Celebrations: Diners get to enjoy a 20% discount at Jia He Chinese Restaurant or Jia He Grand on the Jia He ala carte menu with a  min. of $100++ spent after discounts on food.
  • Wine and Spirits Discount: Receive an additional 15% off on wines and spirits
  • Birthday and Anniversary Celebrations: Create unforgettable memories with Jia He's tailored dining experiences by quoting Wonderful Celebrations.

Make this holiday season truly memorable with Jia He.

Jia He: Early Bird Festive Delights
Jia He Restaurant is offering early bird discounts on a selection of festive goodies until 15 December 2024. Guests get to enjoy a 10% discount on these delectable treats, ideal for the holiday celebrations.

Festive Highlights:

  • Garlic-baked Young Turkey: This succulent turkey, stuffed with flavourful glutinous rice and Chinese sausage, is a holiday classic.
    • Early Bird Price: $156.96 nett (Usual Price: $174.40 nett)
    • Served with sautéed Brussels sprouts, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and a trio of sauces: black pepper, black truffle sesame, and honey mustard.
  • Honey Glazed Grill Pork Spare Ribs
  • Pork Gammon Ham (Bone-In) with Apple Sauce
  • Roasted London Duck (Whole)
  • Roast Shoulder of Lamb (Approx 2.2 to 2.5kg)
  • Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless)

To take advantage of the early bird discount and secure the festive feast with a gourmet trove of food, visit the Jia He eshop at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg, or at Jia He restaurant.

Let Jia He elevate the Christmas celebrations with an exquisite Oriental cuisine.

*Terms and Conditions apply.
Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion
For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466
Email: [email protected]
1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel
For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788
Email: [email protected]
One Farrer Hotel, Level 1
1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

