Jia He's oriental Christmas shines with a heartwarming festive spread

SINGAPORE, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Jia He is bringing the magic of the Orient to the Christmas celebrations. Jia He's Dazzling Oriental Christmas menu features a unique blend of traditional Chinese delicacies and modern festive flavours.

A Festive Feast

Indulge in Jia He's Christmas Festive Party Pack A, a sumptuous feast for 5-6 people priced at $237.62 nett. This festive ensemble features:

Garlic-baked Young Turkey, Stuffed with Fried Glutinous Rice and Chinese Sausage (Approx. 4-5 kg)

Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless), Served with Apple Sauce (Approx. 1 kg)

Baked Mini Egg Custard Tartlets (12 Pieces)

Special Selection of 1 bottle of Red Wine or White Wine

Holiday Cheer

To complement the festive season, Jia He is offering a range of promotions:

Anniversary Celebrations: Diners get to enjoy a 20% discount at Jia He Chinese Restaurant or Jia He Grand on the Jia He ala carte menu with a min. of $100++ spent after discounts on food.

Diners get to enjoy a 20% discount at Jia He Chinese Restaurant or on the Jia He ala carte menu with a min. of $100++ spent after discounts on food. Wine and Spirits Discount: Receive an additional 15% off on wines and spirits

Receive an additional 15% off on wines and spirits Birthday and Anniversary Celebrations: Create unforgettable memories with Jia He's tailored dining experiences by quoting Wonderful Celebrations.

Make this holiday season truly memorable with Jia He.

Jia He: Early Bird Festive Delights

Jia He Restaurant is offering early bird discounts on a selection of festive goodies until 15 December 2024. Guests get to enjoy a 10% discount on these delectable treats, ideal for the holiday celebrations.

Festive Highlights:

Garlic-baked Young Turkey: This succulent turkey, stuffed with flavourful glutinous rice and Chinese sausage, is a holiday classic.

Early Bird Price: $156.96 nett (Usual Price: $174.40 nett)

nett (Usual Price: nett)

Served with sautéed Brussels sprouts, baby potatoes, cherry tomatoes, and a trio of sauces: black pepper, black truffle sesame, and honey mustard.

Honey Glazed Grill Pork Spare Ribs

Pork Gammon Ham (Bone-In) with Apple Sauce

Roasted London Duck (Whole)

Roast Shoulder of Lamb (Approx 2.2 to 2.5kg)

Honey Baked Almond Coated Ham (Boneless)

To take advantage of the early bird discount and secure the festive feast with a gourmet trove of food, visit the Jia He eshop at https://shop.jiahe.com.sg, or at Jia He restaurant.

Let Jia He elevate the Christmas celebrations with an exquisite Oriental cuisine.

*Terms and Conditions apply.

Jia He Chinese Restaurant @ Connexion

For reservations, please contact 6694 8988 / 6694 9466

Email: [email protected]

1 Farrer Park Station Road, #01-14/15/16 Connexion, Singapore 217562

Jia He Grand @ One Farrer Hotel

For Reservations, please contact 6538 9688 / 6538 2788

Email: [email protected]

One Farrer Hotel, Level 1

1 Farrer Park Station Rd, Singapore 217562

For enquiries:

For media enquiries, please contact:

Ms Sharon Vu

Vu Marcoms,

https://www.vumarcoms.com

engagevu

https://engagevu.biz

https://www.engagevu.com

Mobile (65) 8138 6913

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Jia He Chinese Restaurant, Jia He Grand