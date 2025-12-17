Jiaying Pharmaceutical: A New Pathway for the Industrialization of Century-Old Hakka Medicine

HONG KONG, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Meizhou in Guangdong, known as the "World Capital of the Hakka", welcomed a globally watched event, the Seventh World Hakka Entrepreneurs Convention. At this gathering that drew the attention of Hakka entrepreneurs worldwide, Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. made a brilliant appearance with its star products, including Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder, Solid Essence Ginseng and Antler Pill, and Borneol Ointment, showcasing to the world the unique charm of Hakka medicine.

Amid the wave of globalization, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), as the crystallization of millennia of wisdom in Chinese civilization, is blossoming brilliantly through its distinctive theoretical system and practical value. In this process, Jiaying Pharmaceutical, rooted in the fertile soil of Hakka culture in Lingnan, China, has taken the inheritance and innovation of Hakka medicine as its mission, becoming a vivid testament to the vitality of China's outstanding traditional culture.

Upholding the development philosophy of "inheritance and innovation," Jiaying Pharmaceutical has brought new vitality to ancient Hakka medicine in the new era. As a contemporary inheritor and innovator of Hakka medical culture, Jiaying Pharmaceutical not only safeguards the health and well-being of local communities but also shoulders the responsibility of a national brand. It promotes the Hakka medicine cultural IP to the world, contributing the unique strength of a "Chinese prescription" to the building of a global community of health and well-being, thus highlighting the contemporary value and cultural confidence of TCM in a globalized context.

Historical Inheritance: From Folk Remedies to a Publicly Listed Company

The predecessor of Jiaying Pharmaceutical was the state-owned Guangdong Meizhou Pharmaceutical Factory, whose history can be traced back to a folk remedy from the Yongzheng era of the Qing Dynasty (1732). The Company's core product, Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder, originated from a remedy created by Zheng Lanfu, a Hakka resident of Meizhou, Guangdong, and has undergone nearly 300 years of clinical verification. Many products under the Company are representative examples of Hakka medicine. In December 2007, the Company was successfully listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, becoming the only publicly listed pharmaceutical enterprise in Meizhou, Guangdong.

In August 2024, the newly appointed Chairman Li Neng introduced the "4+4 Strategy": redefining value, restructuring businesses, reshaping the organizational framework, and revitalizing the corporate spirit, thereby steering the Company toward a branded, industrialized, and internationalized pharmaceutical enterprise. This strategic shift marks Jiaying Pharmaceutical's transition from solely relying on traditional Hakka medicine heritage to actively pursuing innovative approaches for the industrialization of Hakka medicine.

Technological Innovation: A Key Breakthrough for the Modernization of Hakka Medicine

Technological innovation is the core driving force in the industrialization of Hakka medicine. Jiaying Pharmaceutical has used various technological methods to transform traditional remedies into modern pharmaceuticals.

The modernization of "Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder" is a typical example of the Company's technological innovation. After the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Meizhou Pharmaceutical Factory added precious ingredients such as pearl and bezoar to the original formula and renamed it Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder. In the early days of reform and opening-up, the product evolved from a traditional bottled powder into a portable spray, improving the user experience. In recent years, the Company renewed the packaging design by adding elements of traditional Hakka walled villages, further polishing the product image.

On the raw materials side, Jiaying Pharmaceutical invested in a borneol production base to achieve direct supply of natural borneol, providing stable raw material support for the industrialization of Hakka medicine.

In new drug development, Jiaying Pharmaceutical adopts a dual-engine model of "independent R&D + collaborative development." In May 2025, Jiaying Pharmaceutical signed an agreement with Hunan University of Chinese Medicine to jointly develop the innovative TCM "Gout-Relieving and Joint-Soothing Granules," targeting rheumatoid arthritis and other rheumatic diseases.

Industrial Chain Integration: A Closed-Loop System from Planting to Sales

Jiaying Pharmaceutical is building a closed-loop Hakka medicine industrial chain, "cultivation-R&D-manufacturing-sales-cultural promotion", through industrial investment to increase value and competitiveness.

In upstream planting, the Company uses a "company + base + farmers" model to guide farmers in planting authentic medicinal herbs such as Blumea balsamifera (borneol tree). Currently, the Company's self-owned borneol tree plantation covers 5,000 mu. Through guaranteed acquisition and technical support, it has encouraged farmers' participation, forming a healthy industrial ecosystem.

In midstream production, the Company operates two modern production bases in Meizhou and Hunan, forming a diversified layout of "pharmaceuticals + general health + high-end manufacturing."

In downstream sales, in the second half of 2024, Jiaying Pharmaceutical vigorously expanded into the pharmacy market, rapidly achieving product placement in more than 300,000 pharmacies nationwide, with hospital-end coverage also significantly improved. The entire distribution channel has been revitalized.

Strategy of Going Global: From Hong Kong as a Springboard to Southeast Asia

As the Company's pioneering product in internationalization, Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder has long been a popular choice among overseas Chinese for gifting to relatives and friends. As early as 1987, the product entered the international market, with merchants from fourteen countries and regions, including Europe, the United States, Japan, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong SAR, and Macao SAR, signing supply contracts with the Meizhou Pharmaceutical Factory. In 2025, Jiaying Pharmaceutical's Double-ingredient Throat Wind Relief Powder was officially exported to Hong Kong and obtained the Hong Kong proprietary Chinese medicine registration certificate. Its overseas expansion represents a new case of internationalizing traditional Hakka Chinese patent medicine.

The Company is also actively participating in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as a highland for Hakka TCM. In September 2025, it appeared at the China GBA Time-honored Brands (Culture) Expo. Guided by the strategy of "Hakka medicine" going global, Jiaying Pharmaceutical is gradually expanding its presence into Southeast Asia with Hong Kong as a springboard. In 2025, Jiaying Pharmaceutical took a substantial step forward with the establishment of its new wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Jiaying International Group Limited, positioned as an international trade platform for TCM materials and Chinese patent medicines.

Cultural Empowerment: Elevating the Brand Value of Hakka Medicine

As a representative enterprise of the industrialization of Chinese Hakka medicine, Jiaying Pharmaceutical is enhancing brand value through cultural empowerment, integrating traditional remedies with modern technology to create a Hakka medicine brand with international influence.

"Jiaying Is Home to Hakka Medicine, and the Home of Its Best" is the Company's core brand positioning, emphasizing the cultural attributes of "Hakka" within Hakka TCM. Through brand rejuvenation, storytelling, and cultural promotion, the Company integrates Hakka medicinal culture into both product value and corporate value.

From a folk remedy of the Yongzheng era to a modern publicly listed company, the century-long development of Jiaying Pharmaceutical demonstrates the profound heritage and promising future of Hakka medicine. Under the guidance of the "4+4 Strategy," the Company is forging a distinctive path of industrializing Hakka medicine through technological innovation, industrial chain integration, and international expansion, allowing the wisdom of TCM to flourish anew in the modern era.

SOURCE Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.‌