JIECANG Receives BIS Certification for Electric Height Adjustable Table Controller in India

Certification strengthens compliance capabilities and supports expansion in the Indian office furniture market

XINCHANG, China, Feb. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JIECANG, a leading global provider of linear actuator solutions, has obtained mandatory certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for its electric height adjustable table controller, further strengthening its compliance credentials in the Indian market.

BIS certification is a mandatory market access requirement set by the Government of India for imported electrical and electronic products. Based on IEC standards and adapted to India's electrical environment, including voltage fluctuations, high temperatures, humidity, and dust-prone conditions, the certification involves rigorous testing in electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility, and mechanical durability to ensure stable and safe operation under local conditions.

Drawing on years of R&D investment and technical experience in the Electric height adjustable table category, JIECANG has become the first company in the industry to secure BIS certification for its control system. This not only addresses regulatory requirements for its own products but also enables the company to offer fully certified system solutions to its partners. With this BIS-certified control technology, JIECANG offers several practical advantages:

End-to-end compliance assurance – From core controllers to complete systems, every component meets Indian regulatory standards for safety and interoperability.

Cost and time efficiency – Partners can adopt pre-certified control systems, avoiding redundant testing and reducing time-to-market by an estimated 20–30%.

Localized market responsiveness – Certification accelerates collaboration with Indian manufacturers and facilitates region-specific product adaptations—such as low-power models designed for unstable voltage grids, or integrated smart control features—tailored to local user needs.

As a drafter of China's national Electric height adjustable table industry standard, JIECANG holds thousands of patents globally and has earned multiple international certifications, including UL, CE, and SAA. The company continues to expand its international operations and maintains an established presence in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and South Korea, while supplying core actuation solutions to office furniture manufacturers worldwide.

This latest BIS certification represents a key milestone in JIECANG's international expansion and its entry into high-growth emerging markets. The company stated that it will continue to increase investment in India and South Asia, strengthen local partnerships and service networks, and share industry insights to assist office furniture companies operating in the Indian market. JIECANG is committed to contributing to the development of India's office environment through reliable, certified office furniture component solutions.

For more information, please visit the company's official website at www.jiecang.com

SOURCE JIECANG