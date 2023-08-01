JIN SHA AT FOUR SEASONS HOTEL HANGZHOU AT WEST LAKE WINS ONE MICHELIN STAR IN FIRST-EVER HANGZHOU MICHELIN GUIDE

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake has been awarded one Michelin star by the first-ever edition of the Hangzhou Michelin Guide. Released in Hangzhou on May 30, 2023, the authoritative dining guide recognized Jin Sha for its "Zhejiang neo-classics with modern twists", crafted with fine seasonal ingredients procured from across China.

Shanghainese braised pork with abalone in sweet soy sauce Crispy chicken Jin Sha

Jin Sha is helmed by the acclaimed Chef Wang Yong, whose vision, passion and craftsmanship have made it the premier Chinese restaurant in Hangzhou. Marrying traditional Zhejiang flavors with modernist flair, Chef Wang takes guests on an avant-garde epicurean journey. Along with a commitment to fresh, locally sourced ingredients, he also favours innovative cooking techniques such as deconstruction and recomposition.

"Jin Sha has always been dedicated to offering a creative and sophisticated interpretation of Chinese cuisine. We are honored to be recognized by the Michelin Guide for our achievements in showcasing the best of Chinese flavors in such a distinctive and elegant setting," says Chef Wang.

Indeed, the exquisite cuisine at Jin Sha is complemented by its magnificent surroundings. The refined, classically inspired interiors overlook scenic lakeside vistas and Bill Bensley-designed gardens, creating an effortless harmony between human and nature.

"We are thrilled that Jin Sha has received Michelin recognition. This accolade is a testament to the team's pursuit of culinary excellence while staying committed to delivering personalized service and attention to each of our guests," says Michael Branham, General Manager of Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake.

Each of the 11 private dining rooms at Jin Sha offers water views, along with outdoor terraces. An exceptional beverage selection is also on offer, including fine teas, premium wines and Huangjiu (Chinese yellow wine).

About Jin Sha

Set within a stunning Bill Bensley-designed garden, Jin Sha at Four Seasons Hotel Hangzhou at West Lake serves contemporary Zhejiang fare by the renowned Chef Wang Yong. Recognized as the only Black Pearl Three-Diamond restaurant in town for six consecutive years, Jin Sha is famed for its culinary innovation and exemplary Four Seasons service. It is ranked #59 on the 51-100 list by Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2023. The elegant, classically interiors of Jin Sha are a masterpiece by SPIN Design Studio of Tokyo, known for designing several acclaimed restaurants, including Caprice (3 Michelin stars) at Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong.

