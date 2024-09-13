JINGDONG Industrials Hosts Partner Conference in Thailand, Expands Local Supply Chain Integration

BANGKOK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JINGDONG Industrials, a leading Chinese industrial supply chain technology and service provider under JD.com (also known as JINGDONG), held its first Business Partner Conference in Bangkok. The event drew over 100 Thai industrial suppliers' participation, including 3M, Schneider, Keyence and more. During the conference, JINGDONG Industrials formalized agreements with prominent brands including Henkel, ZEBRA, and BORNEO, expanding the range of industrial and general-purpose products available in Thailand on its platform. The company also introduced a simplified onboarding process and exclusive incentives tailored to local partners.

JINGDONG Industrials formalized agreements with Henkel, ZEBRA, and BORNEO in Thailand

JINGDONG Industrials' invitation to Thailand-based suppliers stems from the growing procurement needs of Chinese companies in the region, particularly in industries such as the automotive, electronics, metallurgy, and consumer goods. The collaboration opportunities span a wide range of categories, including industrial products such as wires, cables, machinery, and lifting equipment, as well as general-purpose products like office supplies, networking equipment, and office furniture.

By leveraging JD.com's extensive expertise in supply chain management, JINGDONG Industrials aims to establish a highly efficient, precise, and reliable procurement system that connects Chinese companies abroad with local suppliers. With a deep understanding of the procurement needs of Chinese manufacturing enterprises, JINGDONG Industrials provides comprehensive services that cover demand matching, inventory management, fulfillment, and after-sales support. Additionally, its self-developed TAIPU intelligent supply chain solution offers a full suite of services, including consulting, top-down design, and system configuration, fostering deeper integration between Chinese and Thai supply chains and promoting mutual growth.

As China's leading industrial supply chain platform, JINGDONG Industrials supports over 50% of China's Fortune 500 companies and more than 40% of global Fortune 500 companies operating in China. The platform offers seamless integration for both general MRO (maintenance, repair, and operations) products, specialized MRO products, and BOM (bill of materials) components.

Chinese investments in Thailand have surged in recent years, bolstered by Thai government initiatives to attract foreign investors. From 2022 to 2023, Chinese enterprises topped the list of foreign investors in Thailand, a trend that continues in 2024. JINGDONG Industrials' initiative further strengthens the economic ties between China and Thailand, enhancing the regional industrial supply chain ecosystem.

Click here for more information about JINGDONG industrials and get in touch.

SOURCE JD.com