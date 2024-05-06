JK LAB+ BIOLOGICAL SKIN CARE PRODUCTS - A BREAKTHROUGH IN THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY IN MALAYSIA

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperpigmentation is a particular disorder of melanin, often manifested as uneven pigmentation spots, brown patches on the skin exposed to sunlight, especially on the face. Hyperpigmentation does not cause physical harm, but studies have shown that it can lead to psychological issues and lower quality of life due to the changes it causes in a person's appearance.

According to dermatology statistics worldwide, the rate of women with hyperpigmentation and melasma accounts for 60%, among which the age group from 30 to 60 accounts for 70%. Seeking effective and quality skincare products is always a concern for women. This article will reveal to you the highly effective product for fading pigmentation spots from JK LAB+. If you are looking for a solution for skincare, treating hyperpigmentation, then let's find out right away.

JK LAB+ SKINCARE PRODUCTS WITH SPECIALIZED FORMULAS FOR TREATING HYPERPIGMENTATION RESEARCHED BY KOREAN DERMATOLOGISTS

There are many different ways to treat hyperpigmentation such as laser therapy, chemical peels, etc. However, these methods only provide temporary effectiveness and do not address the root cause of hyperpigmentation, making it prone to recurrence. If you want to eliminate hyperpigmentation at its roots, the most important thing is to inhibit melanin pigment in the skin - the root cause of hyperpigmentation, and JK LAB+ skincare products can do this effectively. The JK LAB+ 3-product set includes Active Brightening Ampoule, Retin A Cream, and Sunscreen Broad Spectrum.

Active Brightening Ampoule with key ingredients such as Glutathione, Arbutin, Tranexamic acid, Hyaluronate, Niacinamide helps effectively brighten the skin, reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. It prevents aging, fades pigmentation spots, and melasma.

Retin A Cream with key ingredients such as Retinol, Glycolic acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Centella Asiatica extract, Niacinamide, Panthenol helps treat deep-seated pigmentation from within the skin, push melanin to the skin surface, improve rough and thickened skin. It stimulates Collagen and Ceramide synthesis, eliminates brown spots on the skin surface, rejuvenates and brightens the skin.

Sunscreen Broad Spectrum physical and chemical hybrid sunscreen protects against UVA/UVB, effectively prevents post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation, anti-aging, assists in wound healing and skin recovery with key ingredients such as Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Extract, Centella Asiatica Leaf Water, Niacinamide, Zinc Oxide.

Using hyperpigmentation skincare products can gradually fade brown spots on the face, improve skin tone, moisturize, and repair damaged cellular structures. However, for optimal results, you need to use all 3 products in combination.

JK LAB+ ASSERTS ITS POSITION IN HYPERPIGMENTATION TREATMENT WITH BIOLOGICAL SKINCARE PRODUCTS

The difference of JK LAB+ lies in the fact that each product is made from 95% natural ingredients combined with the application of advanced biological peptide technology: natural extracts, environmentally friendly raw materials, laboratory cultivation, non-genetically modified, paraben-free.

Biological peptide technology penetrates into the skin and "mimics" collagen, deceiving the skin that the collagen architecture beneath the skin is damaged. Therefore, the skin has to work hard to produce more collagen, resulting in firmer, less wrinkled skin.

JK LAB+ is rigorously researched by leading dermatologists in the cosmetic surgery country of South Korea. Not only a pharmaceutical skincare brand, JK LAB+ is also a comprehensive skincare solution. Upholding the Bio skincare criteria, JK LAB+ is proven to be safe for all skin types, including the most sensitive ones.

Dermatological studies have proven the effectiveness of JK LAB+ skincare products for treating hyperpigmentation. After just 2 weeks of use, the products can fade pigmentation spots. The condition of hyperpigmentation can continuously improve with regular use, actual results may vary depending on individual skin conditions. However, it can be affirmed that these products are excellent for hyperpigmentation treatment and prevent its recurrence.

About JK LAB+

With a mission to provide customers with excellent experiences, offering the most reliable and effective products, meeting the needs of customers and the community to help create a better and happier life. With advanced formulas and expertise in skincare technology, our JK LAB+ product line is designed to meet the needs of Malaysian women. JK LAB+ helps you shine in every moment.

Contact us:

Website: jklabmalaysia.com

Gmail: [email protected]

