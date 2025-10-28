JLFOOD Innovates the HMR Market with Korea's First Boneless Gamjatang, Opening a New Chapter in Convenient Meals

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Food manufacturing specialist JLFOOD is making waves in the home meal replacement (HMR) market with the development of Korea's first "Boneless Gamjatang". Since its launch in 2023, the product has sold out for two consecutive years on Kakao Makers, receiving enthusiastic responses from consumers.

The Boneless Gamjatang eliminates the hassle of the traditional cooking process and the inconvenience of deboning, while preserving the deep, authentic flavor of classic gamjatang (Korean pork bone stew). JLFOOD modernized traditional cooking methods to maintain the rich, savory broth, while making it available in a convenient, ready-to-eat format.

A JLFood representative stated, "Our Boneless Gamjatang was created so consumers can easily enjoy the authentic taste of gamjatang at home," adding, "We aim to raise the quality standards of the HMR market with menu options that appeal to a wide range of age groups."

Moving forward, JLFOOD plans to expand beyond Boneless Gamjatang by introducing a variety of convenient soup and stew products, while also exploring opportunities to enter overseas markets.

