JLL Indonesia Leads the Way: The First WELL Platinum-certified Workplace in Indonesia for Enhanced Well-being

JAKARTA, Indonesia, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL announced its Indonesian office has become the first in the country to achieve the prestigious WELL Platinum Certification, the highest level awarded by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). This esteemed recognition underlines JLL Indonesia's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its employee and fostering a culture of sustainability within its workspace.

Farazia Basarah, Country Head of JLL Indonesia, stated: "Achieving WELL Platinum certification is a proud moment for JLL Indonesia. This recognition underscores our continuous commitment to fostering environments that prioritize the health and well-being of all occupants. By pursuing initiatives such as the WELL Certification, we reaffirm our dedication to creating sustainable and inclusive workplaces that not only meet but exceed industry standards. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and underscores our ongoing efforts to elevate the standards of workplace wellness in the country."

Holistic Approach to Well-being

The WELL certification evaluates built environment features that affect health, including air and water quality, healthy food, lighting, and mental wellbeing. JLL Indonesia exceeds the standard's requirements by prioritizing occupant well-being, ensuring a healthier and more comfortable work environment.

Key initiatives undertaken by JLL Indonesia to meet the stringent standards of the WELL Certification include:

Air : JLL Indonesia office employs advanced IAQ monitoring technologies to assess temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, particulate matter, and VOCs, swiftly identifying and optimizing IAQ issues for a healthier indoor environment.

: JLL Indonesia office employs advanced IAQ monitoring technologies to assess temperature, humidity, CO2 levels, particulate matter, and VOCs, swiftly identifying and optimizing IAQ issues for a healthier indoor environment. Water : Hydration points are strategically placed across the JLL Indonesia office, facilitating convenient access for refilling water bottles, promoting employee health and prevent dehidration.

: Hydration points are strategically placed across the JLL Indonesia office, facilitating convenient access for refilling water bottles, promoting employee health and prevent dehidration. Nourishment : JLL Indonesia office features dedicated kitchen and dining spaces. Fresh fruits are provided weekly, fostering a culture of wellness.

: JLL Indonesia office features dedicated kitchen and dining spaces. Fresh fruits are provided weekly, fostering a culture of wellness. Light : JLL Indonesia office maximizes natural light through thoughtful design, enhancing productivity and comfort.

: JLL Indonesia office maximizes natural light through thoughtful design, enhancing productivity and comfort. Movement : The workstations cater to diverse postures and preferences, accommodating various workstyles and projects for an inclusive and dynamic environment.

: The workstations cater to diverse postures and preferences, accommodating various workstyles and projects for an inclusive and dynamic environment. Thermal : Thermal zone control systems allow occupants to customize temperature settings, ensuring personalized comfort and satisfaction.

: Thermal zone control systems allow occupants to customize temperature settings, ensuring personalized comfort and satisfaction. Noise : JLL Indonesia office prioritizes acoustic comfort with strategic material selection, creating a productive and comfortable workspace.

: JLL Indonesia office prioritizes acoustic comfort with strategic material selection, creating a productive and comfortable workspace. Materials : Low VOC materials are utilized to minimize negative impacts on air quality and occupant health.

: Low VOC materials are utilized to minimize negative impacts on air quality and occupant health. Mind : Greenery is integrated throughout the office, enhancing air quality, and creating visually appealing spaces. Comprehensive health programs are offered for employee well-being.

: Greenery is integrated throughout the office, enhancing air quality, and creating visually appealing spaces. Comprehensive health programs are offered for employee well-being. Community : JLL Indonesia celebrates local heritage with murals of Indonesian landmarks and traditional dances, alongside meeting rooms named after Indonesian cities.

Advancing Sustainability: Achieving Net Zero Emissions

In addition to obtaining the WELL Certification, JLL Indonesia office proudly received the prestigious Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certification last year. This dual recognition underscores JLL's firm commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility. Prioritizing green working spaces not only promotes sustainability but also enhances the well-being of JLL's employees. Through innovative interior design, implementation of a smart lighting control system, and integration of EnergyStar-rated equipment, JLL Indonesia office has achieved an impressive 32.2% reduction in energy consumption. Furthermore, the implementation of automated sensor features has led to a significant decrease in water consumption by 25.37%, demonstrating JLL's dedication to environmental stewardship.

Prisca Winata, Senior Manager, Energy & Sustainability of JLL Indonesia, commented: "Our dedication to creating healthy, sustainable, and people-centric environments goes beyond mere aspiration; it's deeply ingrained in our office design ethos and company policies. Achieving certifications like LEED and WELL serves as tangible evidence of our commitment to enhancing both environmental sustainability and employee well-being. Through our comprehensive approach, we're not just transforming offices; we're shaping healthier, happier, and more sustainable communities."

For more information about JLL Indonesia, visit https://www.jll.co.id/.

About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage, and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500® company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 105,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAYSM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

