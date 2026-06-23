JM Flower Celebrates Singapore Graduates With 10% Off Unique Graduation Bouquets

SINGAPORE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation season is a meaningful time for students, families and friends, marking years of effort, growth and achievement. In celebration of this milestone, JM Flower is offering 10% off graduation bouquets, giving customers in Singapore a timely way to send unique graduation presents for congratulatory moments.

10% Off Graduation Bouquets for Singapore Graduates

JM Flower Offers 10% Off for Unique Graduation Bouquets

With 10% off graduation bouquets, customers can prepare meaningful gifts for university convocations, polytechnic graduations, junior college celebrations, International Baccalaureate milestones and postgraduate ceremonies.

The promotion applies to JM Flower's graduation bouquet collection, which includes:

Classic rose bouquets

Cheerful sunflower bouquets

Mixed-flower arrangements

Plush-toy bouquets

Preserved flowers

Floral gift boxes

The range gives customers more flexibility when selecting unique graduation presents that suit the graduate's personality, the formality of the occasion and the style of celebration.

"Graduation is one of those occasions where flowers carry both celebration and sentiment," said Daniel Chua, Manager of JM Flower. "We wanted this promotion to help more customers prepare a bouquet that feels personal to the graduate, whether they are ordering early or making plans closer to the ceremony."

Personalised Floral Gifts as Unique Graduation Presents

Graduation gifting has become increasingly personal, with many customers looking for flowers that go beyond a standard congratulatory arrangement. JM Flower's flowers for graduation in Singapore can be customised with selected colours, wrapping styles, add-ons, toppers, plush bears, and personalised messages.

These options allow customers to prepare unique graduation presents that feel more closely matched to the recipient, whether they prefer something bright and cheerful, elegant and classic, or playful and photo-ready.

Graduation Flowers for Ceremony and Photo Moments

Graduation bouquets also play a visible role in the celebration itself. They are often carried during ceremonies, featured in family photos, shared on social media and kept as reminders of an important achievement.

With this in mind, JM Flower's graduation bouquet collection is designed to suit both gifting and presentation, helping customers choose arrangements that look appropriate for ceremony settings and are memorable in photographs.

"Many customers come to us looking for something that will look good in photos but still feel meaningful as a gift," Daniel Chua, Manager of JM Flower added. "That is why customisation matters, from the choice of flowers and colours to the message attached to the bouquet."

Same-Day Graduation Bouquet Delivery in Singapore

Located in Thomson and accessible to customers in areas such as Novena, Toa Payoh, Bishan, and Orchard, JM Flower provides islandwide delivery for graduation bouquets across Singapore.

For customers making last-minute plans, JM Flower provides same-day bouquet delivery in Singapore, subject to availability and order timing. This supports those who may need a bouquet close to the ceremony date, have a schedule change, or wish to send flowers even if they are unable to attend in person.

Customisation options also remain available for selected bouquets, allowing customers to personalise their gift even when ordering on a shorter timeframe.

Marking a Meaningful Milestone With Unique Graduation Presents

Graduation represents more than the end of an academic journey. It is a celebration of perseverance, support, and new beginnings. Through its 10% graduation bouquet promotion, JM Flower aims to make it easier for customers to mark the occasion with floral gifts that feel personal, elegant and ready for the moment.

Customers can visit JM Flower's graduation bouquet page to explore current designs and learn more about the ongoing graduation promotion.

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore florist and flower wholesaler based in Thomson, offering fresh flower bouquets, preserved flowers, floral gift boxes, and occasion-based arrangements, wholesale flowers, plants, and floral supplies. They provide same-day islandwide delivery for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, condolences, and other meaningful occasions.

SOURCE JM Flower