JM Flower's Corporate Gifting Programme Helps Businesses Save More on Thoughtful Floral Gifts

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Flower supports companies with unique, floral-led corporate gifts for employees, clients, business partners, event guests and festive campaigns. Through its corporate gifting programme, businesses can access corporate discounts, bulk-order support, customisation options, and a wider range of floral and plant-based gifts.

Corporate flower arrangements and gifts by JM Flower Singapore

"Corporate gifting has become more intentional, especially for companies that want their gifts to reflect appreciation, brand identity and long-term relationship building," said Daniel Chua, Manager of JM Flower. "Our corporate gifting programme was created to help businesses prepare gifts that feel considered without making the process overly complicated."

Special Discounts for Corporate and Bulk Orders

The programme is suitable for bulk gifting to employees, clients, business partners, and event guests. It also supports key corporate occasions such as Chinese New Year, Christmas, Mid-Autumn Festival, company anniversaries, year-end appreciation, employee recognition campaigns, and business events.

For businesses placing their first corporate order, JM Flower offers 25% off on orders of $200 or more.

Companies can also enjoy up to 20% off corporate gifting and wholesale purchases for larger orders.

These discounts give companies more flexibility when planning gifting across different departments, recipient groups, budgets, and seasonal campaigns.

Festive Campaigns and Exclusive Sales

Beyond regular corporate orders, JM Flower also offers special discounts during festive seasons such as Christmas and Chinese New Year. This gives companies the opportunity to plan gifts around key occasions and corporate celebrations.

Businesses that join JM Flower's corporate gifting programme can also be among the first to know about exclusive sales, helping them plan ahead for seasonal gifting, bulk orders and recurring appreciation campaigns.

A Corporate Gifting Programme for Different Business Needs

JM Flower's corporate gifting programme is designed for businesses planning employee gifts, client appreciation gifts, onboarding gifts, festive hampers, event gifts, and bulk floral orders.

The programme gives companies access to a wide range of unique corporate gift options, including grand-opening flower stands, fresh-flower gifts, orchid plants, condolence flowers, desk plants, and curated gift sets.

This allows businesses to choose gifts that suit different occasions, from formal client gifting to internal employee recognition and event-based appreciation.

Sustainable and Longer-Lasting Unique Corporate Gift Options

As more companies consider the impression their gifts leave, JM Flower also offers sustainable, longer-lasting options, such as preserved-flower gifts, hydroponic plants, reusable packaging, and eco-conscious wrapping.

Unlike gifts that are quickly consumed or easily forgotten, preserved flowers and decorative office greenery can remain visible in offices, homes, and workstations. This makes them suitable for companies that want appreciation gifts to feel more lasting, meaningful, and practical.

Customisation That Reflects the Company's Brand

Corporate gifts often feel more considered when they are aligned with the company's identity. JM Flower supports customisation through colour theming, personalised message cards, branded tags, co-branded packaging, curated gift combinations, and recipient-specific presentation.

These options allow businesses to adapt gifts for different campaigns, departments, client tiers, festive themes, or event purposes while maintaining a consistent and polished brand presentation.

"Businesses often come to us with different gifting goals, from festive appreciation to client retention or employee recognition," Daniel Chua, Manager of JM Flower, added. "Customisation helps them prepare gifts that feel relevant to the occasion while still carrying a clear sense of the company's brand."

Floral Gifts That Stay Visible Beyond the Occasion

Corporate gifts are no longer used only to mark festive seasons or formal appreciation. For many companies, gifting has become a way to express gratitude, strengthen relationships, and keep the brand visible after the gift is received.

JM Flower supports this through dried-flower bouquets, floral décor, curated gift sets, and branded presentation options. These unique corporate gifts offer a longer-lasting alternative to items that are quickly consumed or easily forgotten, while still giving recipients something visually thoughtful and practical.

Supporting Businesses With Unique Corporate Gifts

Corporate gifting is an opportunity to recognise people, strengthen relationships and keep a company's brand meaningfully present beyond a single occasion. With JM Flower's corporate gifting programme, businesses can access sustainable floral gifts, bulk order support, custom branding options, and special corporate discounts.

Companies can visit JM Flower's corporate gifts page to learn more about the 25% first corporate order promotion and stay updated on other exclusive sales.

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore-based florist and flower wholesaler located in Thomson, offering fresh flower bouquets, preserved flowers, floral gift boxes, occasion arrangements, wholesale flowers, plants, and floral supplies. With same-day islandwide delivery, they help customers send floral gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, condolences, corporate gifting, events, and other meaningful occasions.

SOURCE JM Flower