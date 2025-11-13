JM Flower Launches Limited-Time Early Bird & Black Friday Christmas Sale - Christmas Trees & Christmas Gifts with Free Shipping!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JM Flower, Singapore's leading florist and gift specialist, is spreading the festive cheer early this year with an exclusive Early Bird + Black Friday Sale across its Christmas Trees and Christmas Gifts Arrangements & Hampers .

Early Bird + Black Friday Christmas Sale

From now until 30 November 2025, shoppers can enjoy up to 21% off JM Flower's premium holiday essentials and gifts — from fresh, real Noble Fir Christmas Trees to festive floral arrangements, mini trees, wreaths, and gift bundles. Perfect for decking the halls or delighting loved ones, this Early Bird + Black Friday Sale brings together the best of JM Flower's Christmas Trees and Gifts Collection, complete with free delivery and no minimum spend.

Early Bird + Black Friday Sale Highlights

Christmas Trees Collection – Shop Now

Transform your home into a winter wonderland with JM Flower's collection of real, live Noble Fir Christmas trees directly imported from premium farms in Europe, freshly cut, naturally fragrant, and ready to bring the holiday spirit into homes.

21% OFF sitewide on all Christmas Tree Singapore

sitewide on all Sale ends 30 November 2025



Perfect for both homes and office spaces

The trees are delivered in a hassle-free manner: they arrive at the customer's doorstep already set up and ready to enjoy.

Christmas Gifts Collection – Shop Now

Find thoughtful presents that express love and warmth this festive season.

Up to 20% OFF on a curated range of festive items: mini Christmas trees, wreaths, DIY kits, floral arrangements, and gift bundles.

Up to 20% OFF on a curated range of festive items: mini Christmas trees, wreaths, DIY kits, floral arrangements, and gift bundles.
Free Shipping, No Minimum Spend



Ideal for festive gifting and year-end celebrations

Celebrate the Holidays with JM Flower

"Our annual Christmas sale is our way of thanking our customers and helping them celebrate the season with style and joy," said a JM Flower spokesperson. "From elegant trees to heartfelt gifts, we want every home and office to feel the magic of Christmas, without breaking the budget."

*This limited-time promotion runs until 30 November 2025, while stocks last.

Shop Now & Save Big

Christmas Trees Sale: https://jm.com.sg/collections/christmas-trees



Christmas Gifts Collection: https://jm.com.sg/collections/christmas-gifts-collection



Promotion Period: Now until 30 November 2025

Discounts: Up to 21% Off + Free Shipping

About JM Flower

JM Flower is a Singapore-based wholesaler florist and lifestyle brand offering artfully designed floral arrangements, premium gifts, and seasonal décor. Known for its creativity and commitment to quality, JM Flower makes gifting easy and meaningful for every occasion.

SOURCE JM Flower