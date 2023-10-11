Jobstore.com Career Fair 2023 at IOI City Mall Putrajaya Was A Success

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobstore.com Career Fair 2023 was an immediate success which welcomed more than 20,000 visitors at IOI City Mall Putrajaya, over the weekend of 7- 8th October.

The two-day event organised by Jobstore.com, the leading jobs platform in Malaysia. It has more than 100 exhibitors and employers from top companies in Malaysia and Singapore offered more than 10,000 jobs vacancies. Exhibitors includes AirAsia, myTukar, Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), F&N, Employees Provident Fund (EPF) and many more.

Jobstore.com career fair successfully connected candidates, recruiters and employers through meet-and-greet and networking sessions, as well as on-the-spot interview opportunities. On Saturday, representatives from AirAsia, ABEX, myTukar and Cycle & Carriage gave career talks on their respective topics whereas MCMC, AIA and LGMS had their turn on Sunday.

The event was attended by many local and international students from Xiamen University Malaysia, UPM, MMU, Taylor's, City and many others. Students were given hands-on experience in finding their dream internship and employment opportunities.

Jobstore.com career fair was also supported by its official partners, including the HRD Corp PLACEMENT CENTRE (HPC), and KWSP Malaysia.

About Jobstore

Since the company's beginning in 2013 and its current location in Malaysia, our website has connected tens of thousands of employers with millions of job seekers.

Employers and recruiters can publish jobs on multiple job sites, classified ads sites, and social networking sites with a single submission, satisfying the need for the right talent while minimizing costs.

Jobstore aspires to provide a recruitment service that will streamline the employment process and facilitate companies' efficient recruitment of top talent. Simultaneously, we intend to provide job seekers with a robust job search engine and help them secure their dream jobs.

We aspire to be the largest global platform for employment distribution, with support from over 100 job sites and social networks.

Media Contact

Name :Carmen Chong .

Email : [email protected]

SOURCE Jobstore.com