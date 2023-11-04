Inclusive Education & Employment - Business and School Partnership Scheme

Award Presentation Ceremony and Idea Exchange Session Successfully Held

Championing Future Workplace Inclusion and Enhancement of Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities

HONG KONG, Nov. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jockey Club Collaborative Project for Inclusive Employment: Inclusive Education & Employment - Business and School Partnership Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony and Idea Exchange Session aims to build a platform that gathers resources, knowledge, and skills for representatives from the business sector and mainstream schools to facilitate network building and cross-sector collaboration. The Centre for Civil Society and Governance (CCSG) of The University of Hong Kong (HKU) previously launched Inclusive Education & Employment – Business & School Partnership Award Scheme (the Scheme) under the Jockey Club Collaborative Project for Inclusive Employment (the Project), which is funded by The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust. Through knowledge exchange sessions, organization visits, and interactive experiential workshops, the Scheme facilitates the corporates to understand how people with disabilities can bring value to business operations riding on the increasingly popular tide of "Environment, Social and Governance" (ESG) and for the education sector to know more about the job market trends. It also aspires to encourage the collaborations between business sector and mainstream schools that implement integrated education to develop more tailored career planning services for special educational needs (SEN) students, so as to enhance their employability, promote inclusive workplace culture, and development of social inclusion.

Guests officiates at the launch ceremony of "Inclusive Education & Employment - Business and School Partnership Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony and Idea Exchange Session"

To acknowledge the efforts of the corporates and community partners made in supporting inclusive employment, the Inclusive Education & Employment - Business and School Partnership Scheme Award Presentation Ceremony and Idea Exchange Session was organized and officiated by Mr. Chris SUN, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Labour and Welfare Bureau, HKSARG, Ms. Imelda CHAN, Head of Charities (Healthy Community), The Hong Kong Jockey Club and Professor Wai-fung LAM, Director of CCSG-HKU. Representatives of the Scheme's supporting organisations, including Mr. Ivan IP, School Development Officer, Business-School Partnership Programme, Education Bureau, HKSARG, Mr. Siu-kan CHAN, Senior Education Officer of Student Guidance & Counselling Section, Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, Dr. Kevin LAU, MH, JP, President, Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute, and the Project's NGO partners were also invited.

During the event, Professor Wai-fung LAM, Director of CCSG-HKU, underscored the enduring commitment of the Jockey Club Collaborative Project for Inclusive Employment to driving inclusive employment through tangible actions since its launch, noting, "Today's event vividly demonstrates how 'one plus one is greater than two' — articulating the significance of establishing this collaborative platform within the university's scope of work. Contemporary societal challenges necessitate collective efforts, where stakeholders synergize and complement each other. Such collaboration not only generates shared benefits and mutual success but also collectively contributes to maximizing societal value and strengthening social bonds."

Mr. Chris SUN, JP, Secretary for Labour and Welfare, Labour and Welfare Bureau, HKSARG, who officiated and presented the awards noted, "I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to all participating organizations for organizing this meaningful event to raise awareness about people with disabilities, and encourage employers from all industries to actively hire individuals with disabilities. I hope that all sectors of society can work together to promote equal and inclusive employment, and together, build a caring society that embraces disability inclusion culture."

Ms. Imelda CHAN, Head of Charities (Healthy Community) at The Hong Kong Jockey Club, expressed that "Promoting a healthy community is one of the priority areas of the Club's charity strategy. The Club attaches great importance to supporting people with disabilities. We hope to leverage concerted efforts across different sectors to strengthen support for people with disabilities and their caregivers, and explore future opportunities for them, laying the foundation for sustainable development."

Following the speeches, the officiating guests presented awards to the awardees of the Scheme, which included various enterprises, educational institutions, and other contributing organizations. Once again, they expressed their heartfelt gratitude to partners from various backgrounds for their unwavering support and active involvement in the programme. Their collective efforts opened doors for individuals with disabilities, enabling them to fulfil their potential, thus achieving sustainable development and contributing to creating an inclusive society.

The event also featured the launching ceremony of the "Inclusive Employment Market cum Exhibition 2023," a three-day initiative designed to encourage individuals from all walks of life to explore and appreciate the potential and value of people with disabilities from various backgrounds. By exchanging insights and sharing experiences, the event sought to foster collaboration and advance local inclusive employment opportunities.

The event, in collaboration with the Hong Kong Arts with Disabilities Association, featured a remarkable performance by Ms. Christine LAU, who, despite having mild Down syndrome, boasts extensive experience as a performer. Her modern dance piece, titled "Glow Beyond Limits," was a powerful testament to the idea that imperfections and disabilities do not hinder individuals from leading rich, fulfilling lives and achieving their boundless aspirations through resilience and dedication.

The award presentation ceremony was followed by an idea exchange session. Two invited guest speakers, including Ms. Dorothy LAU, Senior Manager, Environment & Social Responsibility – Insights & Communications, MTR Corporation and Ms. Shun-Lai YANG, Senior Manager, Vocational Training for People with Disabilities Office (VTPDO), VTC, shared their experiences in implementing various projects to promote social inclusion in corporate sector and discussed the opportunities and challenges in providing vocational training for people with disabilities respectively.

SOURCE Jockey Club Collaborative Project for Inclusive Employment