Joeunsul Accelerates Global Expansion of K-Traditional Liquor with Its 'Cheonbihyang' and 'Eojjapi' Brands

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd announced that it is accelerating its overseas expansion efforts with its high-proof Eojjapi liquor series, targeting key huangjiu markets such as Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The company has strengthened its competitiveness with Cheonbihyang, which won the Presidential Award—the highest honor—at the 2025 Korean Traditional Liquor Awards.

As a traditional Korean liquor producer, Joeunsul crafts Cheonbihyang Yakju 15° using only domestically grown rice and its own cultured nuruk (traditional fermentation starter). The product follows the Oyangju brewing technique, undergoing five separate fermentation stages to achieve its refined flavor profile. The newly launched high-proof Eojjapi series has also been well received, particularly for its suitability in Chinese-speaking markets. At a recent Hong Kong trade exhibition, the brand earned strong praise from local buyers, further solidifying its position as a rising K-traditional liquor label.

A representative from Agricultural Corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd stated, "Expanding traditional Korean liquor overseas is not simply an export activity—it is an export of Korean culture itself. This makes tailored global strategies essential." The spokesperson emphasized the importance of cultural confidence, adding, "We must take pride in representing the traditional liquor of Korea. Joeunsul will continue to carry this heritage forward and strengthen the global presence of K-traditional spirits."

SOURCE Agricultural corporation Joeunsul Co Ltd