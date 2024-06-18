JOHNSON CONTROLS HITACHI AIR CONDITIONING MALAYSIA SDN BHD CELEBRATES 35 YEARS OF BUILDING A LEGACY IN MALAYSIA

- Continuous development of new products and technology upgrades at the manufacturing factory in Bandar Baru Bangi

BANDAR BARU BANGI, Malaysia, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the leading manufacturer of Hitachi air conditioners, recently celebrated its 35th anniversary in Malaysia. The celebration at its manufacturing factory in Bandar Baru Bangi was attended by Yang Berbahagia Dato' Ts. Dr. Hj. Aminuddin Bin Hassim. Secretary General at the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), and David W. Budzinski, President, Residential & Light Commercial Solutions, Johnson Controls and Chief Executive Officer, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning.

Throughout its 35 years of manufacturing operations in Malaysia, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd has manufactured more than 15 million units with a diverse product portfolio of 2,900 models across multiple categories, including window, multi-splits, wall-mounted, ducted, and ceiling units. The manufacturing factory currently exports 99.5% of the Hitachi air conditioners to 39 locations across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. Over the years, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd has continuously invested in new product development and technology upgrades, ensuring it is well-positioned to meet future industry needs.

Budzinski said, "For decades this facility has played a crucial role in contributing to the success of our high-quality air conditioning solutions worldwide. We remain dedicated to innovation and excellence and will continue to leverage our advanced technologies and sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of our customers. We will move forward with the same spirit of excellence and commitment that has brought us to this milestone."

Senthil Kumar Subramaniam, Managing Director of Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd shared, "Our Malaysian workforce is second to none, bringing incredible expertise and skill to the work while deepening our ties to the Malaysian community we've called home for the past 35 years. As we look toward the future, we see that their continued dedication and skill set will drive further growth and innovation. We remain committed to investing in technology and product development to remain a global air conditioning market leader."

In 2024, Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd launched the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Certified Brazing Training and Assessment Facility Room, offering hands-on installation, safety and quality control training. This commitment to employee development and deep-rooted expertise translates into a significant advantage—the ability to consistently deliver high-quality products that meet stringent global standards.

Sustainability, a Responsibility for the Future

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd is also dedicated to minimising its environmental impact and contributing to a sustainable future. Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd is actively pursuing several initiatives, including a transition to environmentally friendly refrigerants. Other efforts include a goal of zero-landfill by implementing robust recycling practices and wastewater management treatment systems. Solar panel installation at Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd is expected to be completed by end of year, generating 30% of electricity needs through solar power, reducing reliance on fossil fuels and lowering emissions.

Innovation for the Future

Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd will continue innovating by developing new products that cater to changing regulations and market demands. The manufacturing factory in Malaysia has a full-fledged research and development centre and diagnosis centre for quality assurance, including a sound, electrical, and environmental testing room (ETR) that can simulate the cycle of four seasons.

"We are incredibly excited about the future," Senthil added. "With our exceptional workforce, unwavering focus on sustainability and continuous product innovation, we are confident that Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd will continue to be at the forefront of the air conditioning industry for years to come as our manufacturing factory is well-prepared to adapt to evolving regulations, with new products readily available to meet potential changes in the global market."

Editor note:

The entity in Malaysia is known as Johnson Controls Hitachi Air Conditioning Malaysia Sdn Bhd, while the global entity is known as Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning.

About Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning is a global air conditioning manufacturer established in October 2015 as a joint venture between Johnson Controls and Hitachi Appliances, Inc. (now Hitachi Global Life Solutions, Inc.). Approximately 15,000 employees have offered high-quality residential and commercial products, services, and solutions to our customers. We have released the most diverse HVAC products in the global market including ductless solutions, chillers and residential air conditioning solutions that exceed customer expectations at all times.

