Join Dung Hoàng Phạm in Welcoming the Opening Ceremony of SingNow Gala 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, 2024, the opening ceremony of the SingNow Gala 2024 will officially take place. The event will be held online in the Room (100140), attracting tens of millions of eagerly awaiting users. The theme of the SingNow Gala 2024 is "Starting the Journey - Towards the Future," symbolizing a time to reminisce about beautiful moments from the past and to embark on a new journey for 2025, while also expressing hope for a bright future.

To make the opening ceremony of SingNow Gala 2024 even more exciting and vibrant, SingNow has specially invited the rising young singer, Dung Hoàng Phạm (Dunghoangpham). She is widely known for her music on YouTube with hundreds of millions of views, including hits such as Quả Phụ Tướng, Mật Ngọt, and Sầu Đắng. The singer shared with SingNow: "I've known about SingNow for quite a while, but I'm now honored to have the opportunity to participate as a special guest. Although this is my first time livestreaming on SingNow, I've prepared thoroughly and feel confident. I'm sure I'll deliver amazing performances for everyone. I will perform three standout songs: Mật Ngọt, Anh Thôi Nhân Nhượng, and Quả Phụ Tướng. Please join me on the SingNow app and watch the opening ceremony of SingNow Gala 2024!"

After the opening ceremony of SingNow Gala 2024, a series of online events will take place on the app and continue for a month. In the second half of December, SingNow will host an offline event, a grand party and a great opportunity for music lovers to meet during the year-end holiday season. Stay tuned!

In 2024, SingNow has continued to grow its brand, and this has been the year SingNow has organized the most offline events! To gather user feedback, SingNow held the Summer Party event in June, upgraded Kara Soul and organized a meet-up in July, celebrated SingNow's 8th anniversary in September, and most recently sponsored the opening ceremony for Lac Hong University, bringing more joy to students. And coming up next is the SingNow Gala 2024!

Looking ahead to 2025, SingNow will continue to strive for improvement, introducing even more unique features to create an interesting and healthy entertainment music environment for its users!

