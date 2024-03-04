Join Meet The Experts Conference, Towards Sustainable Vietnam's Hospitality & Real Estate Market on 26th March 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate and hospitality sectors are embarking on their recovery paths. Investors, developers, private business owners, international operators, and other stakeholders are closely monitoring Vietnam's hospitality and real estate industry. What pivotal factors are contributing to this recovery, and what key trends should be watched?

Amidst these efforts, WeHub is collaborating with Savills Hotels, KOHLER and other leading industry partners to bring the market and industry experts together at the upcoming MTE conference - the largest real estate and hospitality conference in Vietnam. With a theme focused on Hospitality and Real Estate sustainability, the conference will take place on 26th March 2024, featuring more than 40 thought leaders engaging in lively discussions.

The event will provide valuable insights on Vietnam and Asia market updates & outlook, sustainability in action, emerging trends in Design & Operation, the exploration of wellness elements in hospitality projects, and many other trendy topics. These discussions will support developers, owners, and industry stakeholders in embracing opportunities and overcoming challenges within the industry.

Highlighted topics at the MTE HCMC 2024 include:

Local & global hotel outlook ( Jesper Palmqvist - Senior Director, Asia Pacific , STR )

- Senior Director, , ) Short-term challenges and long-term opportunities: The Vietnam real estate story (Hieu Do, CFA - Managing Director, Real Estate, VinaCapital)

real estate story - Managing Director, Real Estate, Swelling inflation - How is APAC holding up? ( Tareq Bagaeen - Senior Consultant, Hotstats )

- Senior Consultant, ) The ultra-luxury way toward zero waste: A success story from Six Senses ( Jael Fischer - Head Of Development APAC, Six Senses )

- Head Of Development APAC, ) Onsen & Hot spring wellness resorts: From Japanese heritage to an international business model ( Toshihiro Matsuo - SVP & Executive Managing Officer, Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide Inc. )

- SVP & Executive Managing Officer, ) Hard Truth and Sweet Hopes, Vietnam Hospitality Landscape ( Mauro Gasparotti - Director, Savills Hotels / Founder, WeHub )

- Director, / Founder, ) Wellness tourism - New opportunities for tourism, hospitality & healthcare ( Ruben Toral - Director Of Healthcare + Wellness, QUO )

- Director Of Healthcare + Wellness, ) CEO panel discussion: Property trends changing the industry

And other fascinating topics

Language: English (Vietnamese translation available by advance requests)

The event is prioritized for Property Developers, Investors, Hotel Owners, Sponsors, locally-based Senior Industry Professionals and WeHub members. Entrance to the conference will be granted with a confirmation email and an exclusive QR code from the MTE team.

Inquire here: meettheexpertsevents.com/event/registration

For more information about the upcoming MTE conference, please contact: Ms. Thi – [email protected]

Vision Asia Pacific is a registered company which owns WeHub Community and organizes many event series, including Meet The Experts (MTE).

