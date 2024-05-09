Join SSI Schaefer in Shaping the Future of Intralogistics at CeMAT Southeast Asia 2024

Commencing celebrations of its 40th anniversary in APAC, the company will explore the future of intralogistics in two discussion sessions, helping answer questions such as:

As demands on supply chains and warehouses rise, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are seeking to scale up their capacity — but by how much?

How can scaling up also deliver future-proof flexibility for possible demand fluctuations?

How do SMEs select the right solutions to boost efficiency, and what new technologies are optimal for a given facility?

How do cold chain logistics companies balance growth with reducing power consumption?

SINGAPORE, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the start of its 40th anniversary, SSI Schaefer APAC is announcing its participation at CeMAT Southeast Asia 2024, May 15-17 in Singapore (Booth D15, Singapore EXPO). Looking ahead to the future of intralogistics, the company will share its insight and expertise from four decades of industry leadership in two seminars at CeMAT's joint events LogiSYM Asia Pacific and LogiSYM Cold Chain:

Smart Intralogistics Solutions 4.0 – How to Strike the Right Balance Between Requirements and Solutions

May 15, 15:15-15:45 at Singapore EXPO From expanding infrastructure to increasing current warehouse efficiency, this exclusive discussion explores pivotal strategies and cutting-edge technologies that define the future of smart logistics. Harnessing the Transformative Power of Cold Chain Logistics

May 17, 11:15-11:45 at Singapore EXPO This session delves into material flow concepts and techniques tested and proven by Cold Chain Operators worldwide, including how to balance thermal efficiency and maintain stable internal temperatures for perishable goods while minimizing energy consumption.

For further info and to register, please visit: https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia/newsroom/events/cemat-southeast-asia-2024-1781780

To pre-book a 1-1 consultation session: https://campaigns.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia/cemat-2024-signup

Carsten Spiegelberg, Managing Director at SSI Schaefer APAC and MEA, comments: "With so many factors influencing logistics and material flows, we remain focused on helping businesses move at their own pace along their journey to future-proof intralogistics. Driven by our comprehensive capabilities, extensive expertise, and leading innovation, SSI Schaefer works closely with each customer to create fully customized strategies, then implement them with an eye toward flexibility and sustainability."

Empowering SMEs with flexibility

Focusing on SMEs at CeMAT SEA, SSI Schaefer will show how, with a scalable investment, processes can be automated step by step, spaces can be condensed, and ergonomic workflows can be integrated. The building blocks of these solutions include automated guided vehicles, autonomous mobile robots, mobile racking, channel storage solutions with the SSI ORBITER®, scalable software, and the SSI LOGIMAT® vertical lift module.

Modular, scalable software: WAMAS and SAP

Also at the SSI Schaefer booth, visitors can experience the seamless interaction of warehouse hardware and software in an augmented reality app that showcases the company's advanced intralogistics software, WAMAS and SAP.

Designed as a modular solution, WAMAS WMS (Warehouse Management Software) serves as the warehouse's brain, managing and controlling operations of various modules to ensure optimal efficiency and performance.

SAP logistics solutions are scalable and modular, catering to warehouses of all sizes and types with minimal configuration, ensuring a flexible, performance-oriented approach.

About SSI Schaefer

The SSI Schaefer Group is a leading global solution provider for all areas of intralogistics. With innovative technologies and software, the company empowers small to medium-sized enterprises as well as large companies to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their storage, picking, and transport processes -- offering complete solutions spanning fully automated warehouses with tailored service and maintenance packages, to robotics and automated guided vehicles, to manual and semi-automatic systems such as workstations, racks, and containers.

For further information, please visit SSI Schaefer's newly updated website https://www.ssi-schaefer.com/en-asia

SOURCE SSI Schaefer